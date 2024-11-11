Nicklaus Children's Hospital is Honored for Digital Excellence as a 2024 Digital Health Most Wired Survey Recipient

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital is proud to announce that the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized the hospital with a Level 9 achievement for the Acute survey selection, and for the second year in a row, Ambulatory survey selection.

Among the almost 48,000 facilities represented, Nicklaus Children's Hospital distinguished itself by ranking above peers in critical categories such as analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey evaluates the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies across healthcare organizations, from early-stage adopters to industry leaders.

"Receiving recognition from CHIME for the eighth consecutive year speaks to Nicklaus Children's commitment to providing digital health excellence," said Dr. David Seo, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer. "As healthcare continues to be revolutionized through technology, we're proud to be trailblazers using technology to enhance the expert pediatric care we deliver to the children and families we serve."

The Digital Health Most Wired program is designed to provide insights into best practices, HIT adoption patterns, and digital health market trends. The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive "Digital Health Check-up" for healthcare organizations globally. As success in digital health increasingly influences patient care quality, the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reshape healthcare for the future. This achievement extends beyond information technology, symbolizing a collective organizational commitment to enhancing healthcare through advanced digital health strategies.

"We are proud to recognize Nicklaus Children's Hospital's exceptional dedication to digital health," said CHIME President and CEO, Russ Branzell. "The hospital's pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example but also provides patients around the world with better care."

