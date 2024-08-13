Nicklaus Children's Hospital is the Only Children's Hospital in Florida Now Offering Intestinal Ultrasounds to Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Nicklaus Children's is one of only four pediatric hospitals in the U.S. offering this transformational technology to patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital is the only pediatric hospital in Florida to offer intestinal ultrasounds to children and teens, who have been diagnosed with, or are suspected of having, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Nicklaus Children's is 1 of 4 pediatric hospitals in the U.S. offering the transformational procedure to IBD patients. Post this Dr. Lina Felipez, who leads the Intestinal Ultrasound Program at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, performs an intestinal ultrasound on a patient.

An intestinal ultrasound is a noninvasive ultrasound of the lower gastrointestinal tract that provides highly detailed images of the small intestine and colon. This type of ultrasound reveals whether inflammation and other bowel complications associated with IBD are present, as well as monitoring a patient's response to treatment and their progress over time. Unlike colonoscopies and endoscopies, the pain-free procedure doesn't require any bowel preparation, fasting or sedation and allows the specially trained gastroenterologist to provide immediate feedback and discussion of the findings. While an intestinal ultrasound cannot replace endoscopy for diagnosing IBD, it can reduce the number of colonoscopies and endoscopies needed to evaluate inflammation and track the patient's condition over time.

Board-certified pediatric gastroenterologists Dr. Lina Felipez, who leads the intestinal ultrasound program and also serves as associate medical director of the IBD Center and director of IBD Research and Dr. Luis Caicedo Oquendo, director of the Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Fellowship Program and medical director of the Fecal Care Program at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, are among only a handful of physicians in the nation who have received specialized training to perform intestinal ultrasounds.

"Intestinal ultrasound is a game changer for anyone diagnosed with IBD," said Dr. Felipez. "Nicklaus Children's Hospital is pleased to offer this state-of-the-art technology to children and teens so no family ever needs to leave the State to receive the highest quality care and personalized treatment they need."

For more information on Intestinal Ultrasounds and Pediatric Gastroenterology at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, visit www.nicklauschildrens.org/IntestinalUltrasound.



