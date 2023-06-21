NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL RANKED ONCE AGAIN AMONG BEST CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

News provided by

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

21 Jun, 2023, 12:05 ET

MIAMI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Nicklaus Children's Hospital specialty programs are again identified among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023-24 "Best Children's Hospitals" survey results, posted online today. No other hospital in South Florida has more ranked programs.

Nicklaus Children's was recognized as follows:

Continue Reading
Ranked in 5 Specialties
Ranked in 5 Specialties

  • Cardiology & Heart Surgery, #37 (Only ranked program in South Florida.)
  • Neonatology, #45 (Only ranked program in South Florida.)
  • Neurology & Neurosurgery, #22 (No other program in Florida is ranked higher.)
  • Orthopedics, #31 (No other program in Florida is ranked higher.)
  • Pulmonology, #48 (Only ranked program in South Florida.)

"It is always a tremendous honor to be recognized for the excellence of our pediatric specialty programs," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "For the children and families we serve, it means that world-class care is available right here in our community, furthering our promise that Nicklaus Children's is the hospital where your child matters most."

Since 2008, numerous Nicklaus Children's specialty programs have been annually ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News.

Nearly 200 hospitals participate in the annual survey. The methodology is based on clinical outcomes such as patient survival, infection rates and complications; the level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care such as staffing, technology and special services; delivery of healthcare programs that prevent infections and adherence to best practices; and expert opinion among pediatric specialists and subspecialists. The survey is updated every year, designed to account for new treatments and evidence-based best practices, informed by leading experts in the field.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians, including more than 390 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org 

Contact: 
Rachel Bixby 
305-663-8476 

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Hospital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.