NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S INCLUDED AMONG NEWSWEEK'S RANKING OF WORLD'S BEST SPECIALIZED HOSPITALS 2024

News provided by

Nicklaus Children's Health System

27 Sep, 2023, 10:08 ET

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital is included within Newsweek's list of World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024, marking the third consecutive year the hospital has been honored in the ranking. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is the top-ranked pediatric hospital in South Florida in the Newsweek listing.

Continue Reading
Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 Badge
Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 Badge

The World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 ranking identifies the best hospitals that specialize in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, pulmonology and urology.

Newsweek and Statista invited experts in the medical field to participate in online surveys prompting them to recommend and assess hospitals within their respective specializations. Also considered in the survey process were accreditations/certifications that reflect a range of structural or quality requirements as well as outcomes measures.

"We are truly honored to be included in the 2024 Newsweek ranking of best specialized hospitals for pediatrics," said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "This recognition is a tribute to our clinical and support teams and their enduring commitment to providing the best possible care to the children and families we are privileged to serve. Indeed, it is one more reason why Nicklaus Children's is the hospital where children matter most."

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for more than 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics.

Contact: Rachel Bixby – 305-898-9165

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Children Matter Most
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System

Also from this source

Nicklaus Children's Health System Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Designated ACR Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.