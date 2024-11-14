Nicklaus Companies and Private Club Historical Forge Dynamic Alliance to Bring Golf's Storied Legacy to Life with Engaging Exhibits

This collaboration aims to blend the rich history of golf clubs, both long-standing and newer, with the legendary Nicklaus design vision and plans for each course at these clubs. The result is a series of distinctive, engaging, and thoughtfully crafted historical exhibits that celebrate the enduring heritage of golf while honoring each club's legacy. By showcasing the unique contributions of Nicklaus Design to course design, each exhibit will offer a deeper understanding of how the vision of its founder, Jack Nicklaus, and Nicklaus Companies' talented Master Designers, have shaped the character and playability of these iconic courses, making them landmarks in the world of golf.

As part of this alliance, Private Club Historical will have direct access to historical content and assets accumulated by Nicklaus Design and Nicklaus Brands over six decades, including photographs, documents, and memorabilia from the career of Jack Nicklaus, as well as the entire process used by our Master Designers and the legendary courses they have designed. These elements will be integrated into immersive historical exhibits that enhance the legacy of Nicklaus-designed golf courses and the clubs which have grown up around them, including Bear's Paw Country Club, one of the first clubs to benefit from this collaboration.

"We are thrilled to work with Nicklaus Companies, a firm that represents the pinnacle of excellence in golf," said Tom Neill, President and CEO of Private Club Historical. "This alliance allows us to elevate our work by incorporating the iconic continuing Nicklaus legacy into the origin stories of golf clubs, both private and public, across the country. Together, we will create exhibits that not only honor the past but inspire future generations of club members and golfers."

The partnership will begin with the development of an exhibit for Bear's Paw Country Club, an award-winning premier private club and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. This exhibit will showcase the Club's storied history while intertwining it with the incredible achievements and legacy of Jack Nicklaus, offering members a unique perspective on their Club's rich heritage.

"Bear's Paw Country Club is excited to be one of the first clubs to experience this collaboration," said Sean Redding, General Manager and COO of Bear's Paw Country Club. "By engaging Private Club Historical to research and present our history as a unique project developed with the Club's Nicklaus Design golf course, we are able to honor our Club's traditions while continuing to celebrate the deep connection we have with Nicklaus Companies and the world of golf, especially through Jack Nicklaus' lasting contributions."

Nicklaus Companies, known for its leadership in golf course design and marketing, licensing and branding, views this new initiative as a meaningful way to continue promoting the values of the sport and the communities it supports.

"At Nicklaus Companies, we are always looking for ways to connect with our courses and deliver an elevated experience," said Phil Cotton, CEO of Nicklaus Companies. "Our alliance with Private Club Historical is an exciting opportunity to preserve and celebrate the rich heritage of our clubs while highlighting the contribution of our founder, Jack Nicklaus, and our master designers to the sport. We believe this collaboration will create an enduring impact for club members who cherish the traditions of golf and golf course design."

The first exhibits are expected to launch at Bear's Paw Country Club later this year, with plans to extend this partnership to other private, public and resort clubs across the world.

For more information about this partnership, please contact:

Maria Huntalas

CMO / COO

Private Club Historical

949-497-6543

[email protected]

www.ClubHistorical.com

About Private Club Historical

Private Club Historical is the industry leader in designing and developing immersive historical displays for private clubs, recognizing the profound impact such exhibits have on member pride, recruitment, retention, and the club's overall member experience. With over 300 exhibits crafted for esteemed clubs such as The Riviera Country Club, La Quinta Country Club, Lakeside Golf Club, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, The Springs Rancho Mirage, Thunderbird Country Club, Grey Oaks Country Club, El Caballero Country Club, River Bend Country Club, and Belle Haven Country Club. Their initiatives celebrate each club's unique heritage and achievements, thus boosting club prestige – making them an essential ally in preserving and honoring a club's legacy.

About Nicklaus Companies

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus.

The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus™ and Golden Bear™ brands. Nicklaus Design, and their team of talented Master Designers, are recognized as the world leader in golf course design and has created over 439 courses worldwide, open for play in 47 countries and 40 U.S states.

Since 1968, Nicklaus courses have hosted over 300 PGA TOUR sanctioned events. In 2007, Jack Nicklaus partnered with Howard Milstein to further the growth of the company and expand the branded businesses. In addition to institutionalizing the Nicklaus brands for the future, Milstein has instilled a personal philosophy of "A Brand That Gives Back" with products and partners committing to donations to help the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation and other charities. A leading entrepreneur in the golf industry, Milstein also created 8AM Golf, a family of companies that also includes GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com, Miura Golf, Club Conex, True Spec Golf, GolfLogix, Fairway Jockey, 3's, T-Squared Social (in partnership with Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake), and Chirp.

All share a common mission to help players at all levels enjoy the game more. We leverage our winning heritage to achieve excellence, foster growth and champion social good. We activate modern strategies and techniques to enhance our customer's lives and match the high standards set in the career and life of Jack Nicklaus.

