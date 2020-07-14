Nicklaus Design Announces Exclusive Partnership With Full Swing Simulators

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. and CARLSBAD, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Design, the design company of golf icon Jack Nicklaus, today announced a multi-year relationship with Full Swing Simulators, golf's most innovative simulator company. Nicklaus Design's relationship with Full Swing will start with the unveiling of the PGA National Champion Course, the host site of the Honda Classic, as well as Muirfield Village Golf Club, the host site of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The Muirfield Village course became available to Full Swing subscribers starting today, just as the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide gets underway in Dublin, Ohio.

The iconic 12th Hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club as seen on Full Swing GOLF software. Golfers around the globe can now play Muirfield Village GOLF Club just like players from The PGA TOUR this week on Full Swing Simulators.

The partnership with Full Swing takes advantage of its recently launched proprietary golf course software, Full Swing GOLF, which brings golfers a new way to experience iconic courses with the highest quality graphics on the market. Full Swing uses patented dual-tracking technology, combining high-speed cameras and infrared light wave technology to provide real-time ball feedback with flawless detail.

Howard Milstein, Executive Chairman of Nicklaus Companies said: "Nicklaus Companies is constantly looking for tech-driven opportunities to bring the Nicklaus standard of excellence to new audiences. We are pleased to be partnering with Full Swing as we continue to extend the reach of our brands to meet the current market."

Working closely with Nicklaus Design, Full Swing used its new software to map Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village Golf Club, one of the most challenging courses on The PGA TOUR. Full Swing's newest course gives golfers a chance to experience Muirfield Village just like PGA TOUR players.

"Nicklaus Design is excited to work with Full Swing to bring our portfolio of award-winning course designs to golfers," said Jack Nicklaus II, Vice Chairman of Nicklaus Companies and General Chairman of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. "We believe Full Swing is a company that shares our attention to detail and goal of delivering an enjoyable and challenging golfing experience – on the course, and now off the golf course in a Full Swing simulator."

As Nicklaus Design continues to add new and update the largest portfolio of over 420 golf courses around the world, they will work with Full Swing on virtualizing these award-winning courses. The Full Swing GOLF library will continue to expand its course collection so that amateurs and pros like Full Swing ambassadors Jason Day, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods can practice on-demand before teeing it up at legendary PGA TOUR stops, many of which are hosted at courses created by Jack Nicklaus and his team.

"The opportunity to partner with the iconic brand that Jack and his team have built is truly an honor, and we intend to make sure we deliver on-demand experiences that make you feel as if you were playing the physical course," said Full Swing Simulators SVP of Sales and Marketing, Jason Fierro. "Bringing our customers a growing library of the world's most iconic courses that have been rendered in flawless detail is our biggest priority. Adding the amazing Nicklaus Design courses is another sign that our simulator truly is best-in-class."

After the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide finishes this week, Full Swing and Nicklaus Design will provide members of the Muirfield Village Golf Club, as well as Full Swing GOLF subscribers, the first chance to preview the planned renovation of Muirfield Village Golf Club and the opportunity to play it during the renovation.

About FULL SWING Inc.

Full Swing Simulators is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators that has been chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator Partner of the Golf Channel. Full Swing is the only company that gives players patented dual-tracking technology, combining high-speed cameras and infrared light wave technology provide unmatched swing data and real-time ball feedback. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses with the most innovative software in golf simulation. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NBA's Steph Curry and the NFL's Patrick Mahomes.

About NICKLAUS COMPANIES AND NICKLAUS DESIGN

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and deliver quality branded products and services around the globe that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its founder, Jack Nicklaus. The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands.

Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created more than 420 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S. states. In 2007, Jack Nicklaus partnered with Howard Milstein to further the growth of the company and expand the branded businesses. In addition to institutionalizing the Nicklaus brands for the future, Milstein has instilled a personal philosophy of "A Brand That Gives Back" with products and partners committing to donations to help the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation and other charities.

