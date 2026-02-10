Nickolas Asset Management Acquires Resin Processing Facility from Material Difference Technologies

Partial Acquisition Positions Nickolas Asset Management for Continued Innovation and Scale

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickolas Asset Management (NAM) announced today the acquisition of a resin processing and materials facility from Material Difference Technologies (MDT), a Florida-based supplier and processor of plastic resins serving industrial and consumer manufacturing markets.

The acquisition includes a 120,000-square-foot facility with the capacity to process millions of pounds of reprocessed plastic resins annually. The operation combines resin distribution with formulating, blending, and compounding capabilities, supporting NAM's manufacturing platform with tailored material solutions aligned to specific product, performance and customer requirements. The facility also provides technical development, quality assurance and in-house analytical laboratory services.

This facility is dedicated entirely to the recycling and reprocessing of post-consumer and post-industrial plastic scrap, converting material that would otherwise enter landfills into reusable resin pellets. The operation actively diverts tens of millions of pounds of plastic annually, making sustainability a core part of the manufacturing process.

This acquisition reinforces NAM's focus on asset- and infrastructure-heavy manufacturing and advances its vertical integration strategy, strengthening control over materials, quality, cost and supply chain reliability. By bringing materials processing closer to finished product manufacturing, NAM improves consistency, responsiveness and long-term competitiveness across the businesses it owns and operates.

The recycled resin product lines produced at the facility will hold multiple third-party certifications, including SCS Global Services and the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) PCR Certification Program, which validates responsible recycling practices and quality standards.

"This was a business where the owner was ready for retirement and needed a thoughtful exit," said Nickolas L. Reinhart, Founder of Nickolas Asset Management. "It was a well-run operation with good people and strong technical capability, but like many owner-operated manufacturing businesses, it had reached a transition point."

"Traditional private equity often isn't designed for situations like that," Reinhart continued. "With our people, processes and capital, we can step in, modernize and professionalize the business quickly, invest in upgrading an aging asset base and continue operating it with the discipline required for the long term. This facility strengthens our materials platform and supports how we build and operate manufacturing businesses meant to last."

The acquisition was led by Brian Nichols, Chief Executive Officer; Dan McMachen, Chief Financial Officer and Joe Klein, Chief Operating Officer of Nickolas Asset Management, who oversaw transaction execution, capital structuring, operational diligence and integration planning.

Jered Ingham, the second-generation owner who actively managed the business prior to the transaction, will remain with the company as operating Partner and Chief Operating Officer of the division, ensuring continuity of leadership, customer relationships and operational expertise as the business enters its next phase of growth.

NAM brings decades of experience in establishing, growing, owning and operating businesses in the plastics industry, with capabilities spanning materials processing, heavy industrial manufacturing, automation, and product development, supported by disciplined financial stewardship and long-standing customer relationships.



NAM operates as an active, operator-led partner, providing capital, systems and shared services that allow businesses to quickly improve performance through targeted capital investment, operational upgrades, and centralized shared services. Following this acquisition, NAM maintains a national footprint of eight manufacturing facilities totaling approximately 2.5 million square feet of production space across the United States.

About Nickolas Asset Management

Nickolas Asset Management (NAM) is an evergreen, operator-led family office built on permanent capital and a long-term ownership philosophy. NAM partners with management teams to strengthen essential businesses by investing in people, improving processes, and building better products.

Through a disciplined shared services platform—including HR, engineering, operations, finance, marketing, technology, and automation—NAM helps companies modernize, scale responsibly, and operate with durability. NAM is focused on execution, resilience, and long-term stewardship, with the intent to own and build businesses for generations

To learn more about Nickolas Asset Management, click here.

SOURCE Nickolas Asset Management