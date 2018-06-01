ORADELL, N.J., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickolas E. Nasuta, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Attorney at Law at the Law Office of Nickolas E. Nasuta.

The Law Office of Nickolas E. Nasuta has served the region for over twenty five years. Devoted to providing exceptional legal service, the firm is committed to providing their clients with eminent service. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm is proficient in handling legal matters with regards to "drafting of appropriate personal documents in situations of estate, financial, inheritance, and related planning, estate litigation, wills, trust, probate, accounting, corporations and business plans, administration and more." Understanding the many questions that can arise from their clients ever growing legal concerns, the law office offers free initial consultation to those they serve. The Law Office of Nickolas E. Nasuta strives to "assure that each client's legal needs are satisfied." In addition, the law practice offers permissible service to both young and elderly clientele. With integrity and efficiency at the forefront of the company's values, the firm aides clients in their questions with regards to Home Health Care Organizations, Nursing Homes, Senior Citizen Communities and Housing consisting of a Private Home, Condominiums, Senior Citizen Cooperative Apartments, Veterans Homes and Rehabilitation facilities, Reverse Mortgages, and employment of nurses and caregivers.

With over thirty five years of industry experience as Attorney at Law under his belt, Nickolas E. Nasuta Esq. is a former Internal Revenue Service employee, Judicial Law Clerk, and Senior Bank Trust Officer. A trusted name in the legal industry, Nasuta is well-regarded for his exceptional contributions to the field. Practicing Law since 1972, Nasuta has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Estate Planning, Wills & Trust, and Estate Litigation.

Early in his career, Nasuta attended American University where he received his Juris Doctor degree.

In an effort to further enhance his professional career, Nasuta is an elite member of several organizations including the American Bar Association, Bergen & New Jersey Bar Associations, United States Tax Court, and the New Jersey Federal District Court.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Nasuta was recognized by Marquis Who's Who as being a Preeminent Innovator and Achiever in his Profession, and the American Registry for Continuous Professional Recognition an accomplishment realized by the top 10% of American Professionals.

