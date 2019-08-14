Nickolaus Darsch Joins Ultimus as Senior VP of Business Development

CINCINNATI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent fund servicing providers, announces that Nickolaus Darsch has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In this role, he will be responsible for building and strengthening strategic relationships with investment managers that can benefit from the Ultimus offering.

Darsch will focus on aligning the Ultimus suite of services to meet the needs of registered fund sponsors, primarily in the range of $5 billion and $50 billion in assets under management. In addition, he will help Ultimus further cultivate its relationships with the community of consultants, audit and legal firms, and other centers of influence that work with fund sponsors.

"Nick has a great deal of experience working with larger fund sponsors, finding solutions that help them meet their goals," said Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus. "We remain committed to the ongoing growth of our business in size and scale, and Nick's understanding of larger managers' needs and pain points will enable us to tailor solutions to their requirements."

Darsch previously held sales, strategic relationship management, product, and research positions at SS&C Technologies, including predecessor firms DST Systems, ALPS, and Boston Financial Data Services. He was named a "Rising Star" in the asset management industry by Fund Directions in 2016. Darsch received his MBA from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University, and obtained his Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance from Bentley University.

Ultimus offers a broad range of scalable, institutional-quality services for investment managers which are designed to help reduce the cost of ownership. During the last three-plus years, Ultimus converted 18 fund families, representing over $25 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit https://www.ultimusfundsolutions.com/services/.

"The landscape for service providers has continued to change and Ultimus has been very successful in bringing on numerous clients in the past few years. Nick's industry knowledge, experience and relationships will accelerate our growth in this area, and we are excited to have him join us," said Gary Harris, Executive VP and Director of Business Development at Ultimus. "His appointment reinforces our mission to deliver client-centric, institutional quality solutions that empower investment managers to grow their business."

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions provides a highly customized and comprehensive suite of fund administration services for investment managers. Our high-quality services include integrated solutions that support the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs, private equity funds, real estate funds, venture capital funds, variable annuity trusts, state-sponsored 529 plans plus the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Our offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in both talent and technology, with constant focus on maintaining our consultative approach and boutique service culture. Ultimus stands out as an award-winning, trusted business partner by helping investment advisers and fund families navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic industry landscape. Ultimus' comprehensive service solutions are provided by seasoned teams of professionals with a wealth of financial servicing experience. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

