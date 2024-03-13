Nick's Sticks Adds Grass-Fed Venison Snack Sticks

Protein Packed, Nick's Sticks Now Available in Grass-Fed Venison Option

MARSHFIELD, Wis., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick's Stick's by Wenzel's Farm, a Castleray Company, and premium producer of grass-fed beef, free-range turkey and chicken meat snacks is excited to announce the addition of grass-fed venison snack sticks to the company's offering.

Nick's Sticks Venison Stick package

The new Grass-Fed Venison Sticks will be unveiled this week at the Natural Products Expo West Show, being held in Anaheim, CA, and will be offered in the current 1.7 oz. packages. These venison sticks feature meat from grass-fed deer, and like all Nick's Sticks, there are no artificial colors and no sugar. They are Paleo, Whole30, Keto approved and gluten free certified. The Nick's Sticks Grass-Fed Venison snack sticks are an excellent protein option with a great flavor.

"The addition of Grass-Fed Venison snack sticks is a big step for Nick's in expanding our product line," stated Mark Vieth, President of Nick's Sticks. "We are very excited to be able to provide a very natural, healthy, protein rich snack with an excellent flavor."

Nick's Sticks hand crafts its snack sticks in small batches, with 100% grass-fed beef, free-range turkey, and chicken. This combined with the company's time-tested proprietary recipe results in the cleanest and best-tasting snack sticks you can find. The meat snacks proudly feature No artificial colors, No MSG, No Soy, and No Nitrates or Nitrites. In addition, No Antibiotics or hormones are added. These great tasting protein packed snacks are Whole 30, Paleo, Keto and Gluten Free Certified.

For more information, or to order Nick's Sticks online, visit www.nicks-sticks.com

About Nick's Sticks:

Inspired by a passion for producing only the highest quality food products, Nick's Sticks produces a premium line of grass-fed beef and free-range turkey snack sticks – a straight-forward, uncomplicated food that nourishes both body and soul.

Contact: Glenn Walker

715.442.2078

[email protected]

SOURCE Nick's Sticks