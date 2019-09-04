Nicky Hilton Hosts Intimate Brunch In Her Home To Celebrate The Launch Of Her Nicky Hilton x French Sole Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicky Hilton kicks off Fashion Week with an intimate brunch in her penthouse apartment to celebrate the launch of her collaboration with flats favorite, French Sole. (BFA Link)

Notables — Designers, industry insiders and editors popped by to toast Nicky and her new collection with champagne by Moët & Chandon, caviar decadence by Petrossian and sweet treats by Ladurée macarons.

ALEJANDRA ALONSO ROJAS, DESIGNER

AMY SACCO, NIGHTLIFE QUEEN

CHARLOTT CORDES, MODEL

CHRISELLE LIM, INFLUENCER

ELLIOTT PUCKETTE, ARTIST

FERNANDO GARCIA & LAURA KIM OF OSCAR DE LA RENTA

JAMES ROTHSCHILD

JANE KELTNER DE VALLE

KATE HUDSON OF EDITORIALIST.COM

LAURA DE GUNZBURG OF CULTIVIST

NOOR TAGOURI, JOURNALIST

NELL DIAMOND OF HILL HOUSE HOME

PIERRE-ANTOINE RABERIN & ELISABETH HOLDER RABERIN OF LADURÉE

RUSHKA BERGMAN, STYLE ICON

STACEY BENDET OF ALICE + OLIVIA

TINA CRAIG OF BAG SNOB

TINA LEUNG, INFLUENCER

WILLOW LINDLEY

About Collaboration — Nicky has worn (and coveted) this iconic ballet flat brand since high school. Twenty years later, flats remain Nicky's fashion go-to, punctuating her polished look with ease. Today, a young modern Mom, inspired by women who play many roles, at home and work, Nicky 'reinvents' her favorite French Sole flats, sharing her #1 style secret — a simple, chic shoe, speaking to accessible, aspirational luxury with effortless elegance.

The collection designed by Nicky, herself, consists of ten (10) exclusive styles named after women who have inspired, motivated and supported her, with The Kathy (her Mom) and The Paris (her sister) at the top. The Eloise, the only fictional name, alludes to Nicky's own unique childhood home, a famous New York City hotel.

Handcrafted in Spain, the Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection is made with the finest leathers and velvets with each shoe sharing a signature sole in Nicky's favorite shade of London blue, bringing a British twist to her shoes.

With an appreciation for value and accessible luxury, retail prices start at $150 upwards of $225 USD

The Kathy: The collection's classic cornerstone retailing at $150 USD

The Paris: Adorned with a cheetah flocking over the suede retailing at $165 USD

The Eloise: A modern ladies loafer in Italian sourced Harlequin Velvet and matching tassel at $225 USD

Collection available exclusively at frenchsoleshoes.com and French Sole's New York City boutiques. Select styles available at major department stores, speciality boutiques + online retailers including: Kirna Zabête, Five Story, Editorialist.com and ShopBazaar.com. (Link to High Res Images) (Link to Lifestyle Campaign)

Quote — "There was a sweetness about it," smiled Nicky, "I remember seeing the French Sole flagship on the Upper East Side when I was walking home from school. Small, cozy, and stacked floor to ceiling with shoe boxes, it was a dream come true. With Sacred Heart's strict uniform code, we were not allowed to wear any sneakers or heels. French Sole flats gave me the tiniest bit of fashion freedom. Flats quickly became my style staple and still are today."

Media — Jessica Stark, jessica@starkgroupnyc.com, (917) 861-6720 | Natalie Craig, natalie@starkgroupnyc.com

Sales — Nisim Frank, frenchsolepress@gmail.com, (718) 866-7899

SOURCE French Sole