'Nicky's Family,' a Documentary on the Rescue of 600 Children From Nazi Death Camps

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents "Nicky's Family," the true and untold story of one man's secret rescue of hundreds of children from Nazi concentration camps. The film will premiere November 2, 2018.

Now dubbed "Britain's Schindler," Sir Nicholas "Nicky" Winton saw children facing certain death at the hands of the Nazi regime on the eve of World War II in 1939. Winton bravely stood up against the Germans to save the lives of more than 600 children who were destined for concentration camps.

He not only got them out of Czechoslovakia, he brought them across Hitler's Germany and secured their safety in Great Britain. Winton kept his heroic exploits secret from everyone—historians, journalists, even his wife—for nearly 50 years. His story finally came to life when the BBC televised a show surprising Winton by reuniting him with 100 adults—all of them children he had rescued 50 years earlier.

Directed by Matej Mináč, the film includes dramatic reenactments and never-before-seen archival footage, as well as emotional, heartfelt interviews with those Winton rescued.

About Matej Mináč

Emmy Award-winning director Matej Mináč of Slovakia has received multiple awards, including Best Documentary from the Montreal World Film Festival for "Nicky's Family." He was honored to have the chance to tell the story of this selfless humanitarian, with Winton's input, capturing this extraordinary story before Winton passed away at age 106.

Mináč has also released "Through the Eyes of the Photographer," a film about his mother, a Holocaust survivor and well-known photographer. He recently screened the documentary at a film festival in Vienna, then taught a portrait photography master class with his mother.

About Documentary Showcase

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.TV and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

