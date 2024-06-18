Nicman Group and HPE Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance HP-UX Managed Services

Partnership aims to revolutionize managed hosting services for HP-UX environments

DENVER, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicman Group, a leading T2 Service Provider and HPE Silver/Gold Partner, is excited to announce a new partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This collaboration is set to transform the managed hosting services landscape by leveraging HPE's robust infrastructure to provide exceptional solutions for clients utilizing HP-UX environments.

HPE and Nicman Group Partnership - Sustaining the Long-term value of HP-UX Environments Why Partner with Nicman Group? We provide 24×7 support, migrations, and performance management, reducing risks associated with HP-UX environments.

Nicman Group, renowned for its expertise in managed services, will harness HPE's advanced infrastructure, including HPE Integrity C3000 and C7000 servers, and RX servers powered by PA-RISC and Intel® Itanium® processors. This partnership will ensure high-performance and reliable services for applications running on HP-UX, OpenVMS, OpenBSD, NetBSD, and HPBSD operating systems.

"Our collaboration with HPE signifies a major milestone in delivering comprehensive and secure managed hosting services to enterprises that rely on HP-UX platforms," said Michal Szapiel, CEO of Nicman Group. "We are committed to providing our clients with unparalleled support and innovative solutions that will help them maintain and enhance the value of their HP-UX environments."

The partnership places Nicman Group in a strong competitive position, particularly for businesses that lack internal HP-UX expertise. The company offers a full range of services including migrations, around-the-clock monitoring, and performance management for all HP-UX OS versions. These services are critical in mitigating risks associated with development, testing, staging, and production environments.

Nicman Group serves a diverse range of industries, such as enterprise, commercial, manufacturing, processing, aviation, insurance, municipalities, finance, ERP, and WMS. The company provides customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of each sector, ensuring optimal performance and security for HP-UX workloads.

By offering HP-UX as a cloud service, Nicman Group addresses the evolving needs of organizations looking to transition legacy applications to the cloud. The company supports both Itanium and PA-RISC hardware and provides solutions for isolated or shared tenancy with dedicated HP-UX resources. Clients benefit from comprehensive 24/7 hardware and software support, reducing the complexity and risk associated with managing HP-UX environments.

Nicman Group's data centers are strategically located in Denver, Colorado, and Bridgewater, New Jersey, with additional partnerships with Equinix and 365 Datacenters to ensure compliance with industry standards like SOC2 TYPE2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISAE 3402, ITAR, and Safe Harbor.

Through its collaboration with HPE and other leading technology providers, Nicman Group is well-positioned to deliver cutting-edge managed hosting services that empower clients to achieve their business goals with confidence and security.

For more information about Nicman Group's services and this exciting partnership, visit: www.nicmangroup.com

Contact:

Martin Filipowicz, Managing Director

Nicman Group

Phone: 917-981-0979

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.nicmangroup.com

