NICO Awards $75,000 Grant for Advanced Organoid Growth in Brain Tumor Research

News provided by

NICO Corporation

21 Aug, 2023, 14:36 ET

Emory University neurosurgeon leads study using NICO's novel biological tissue preservation system

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomas Garzon-Muvdi, MD, MSc, assistant professor of Neurosurgery at Emory University School of Medicine, has been awarded a $75,000 Investigator Initiated Study (IIS) grant from  NICO Corporation to evaluate potential increased efficiency of high-throughput organoid formation and cultures for brain tumor biology research and molecular diagnosis using NICO technologies. Organoids are three dimensional tissue cultures that allow researchers to study the complexity and heterogeneity of tumor cells, making them valuable research assets for precision medicine and drug discovery.

Continue Reading

Dr. Garzon-Muvdi's study, Increasing Efficiency of Organoid Formation and Culture for Brain Tumor Research and Molecular Diagnosis, will use 10 patients with skull base metastases or other primary tumors to compare tissue samples collected through traditional en bloc or dissection methods with samples collected using the patented NICO Myriad and Automated Preservation System (APS).

"The study is to determine tissue quality using an automated preservation system and the impact it has on our ability to create organoids for molecular research and advanced analyses," said Dr. Garzon-Muvdi. "Automating and standardizing the way brain tissue is collected, maintained, and prepared in a uniform size would save valuable time for lab members working on brain tumor biology research, and it would streamline our work to improve brain tumor patient outcomes."

The quality of tissue collected using the NICO Myriad and APS includes critical molecular information that is valuable to researchers and may improve how a patient's brain tumor is treated with various therapies, said Jim Pearson, president and CEO of NICO Corporation. Surgeons typically collect large pieces of tissue and must go through a manual, time consuming disassociation process when tissue is received to prepare it for use in research efforts, such as organoid formation.

"Organoids hold great promise for advancing our understanding of human biology, disease progression and drug discovery," Pearson said. "We are hopeful that our technologies can contribute to advancements in science for improved precision medicine therapies. This ultimately impacts the most important factor in this equation, which is the patient with a brain tumor."

The NICO Investigator Initiated Study (IIS) grant program is dedicated to supporting novel pre-clinical and clinical research efforts related to improved patient and economic outcomes using NICO technologies. The program supports physicians and researchers across a wide range of neuro-specialties committed to building clinical and scientific data to achieve better outcomes for patients and healthcare providers, as well as expanding the body of evidence for vascular, tumor and oncology clinical practices. Learn more about the IIS program areas of interest and how to apply for a grant.

NICO is a pioneer and leader in minimally invasive neurosurgery. It advocates for and supports development of scientific evidence promoting safe and novel approaches to brain disorders and expanding clinical research efforts in pursuit of improved patient outcomes using MIPS. All projects supported by the IIS grant program are conducted by the applicant(s) and their respective affiliate institution(s); NICO is neither involved in collecting information, conducting research, or in the publication of any study project findings.

Learn about NICO technologies at NICOneuro.com; follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, view surgical and patient videos on YouTube.

Contact: Sue Goin
[email protected]
317.402.8690

SOURCE NICO Corporation

Also from this source

New ENRICH-PLUS Study Builds on World's First Positive Clinical Trial for Hemorrhagic Stroke

NICO Infuses Additional $1M into Grant Program Following World's First Positive Trial for ICH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.