NicoKick Statement on Biden Administration Ban on Menthol Cigarettes

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NicoKick, the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, today released the following statement in response to the Biden administration's ban on menthol cigarettes.

"The Federal government should be focused on following the science and promoting access to harm reduction products rather than implementing a ban on one category of cigarettes," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "President Biden and his administration have a duty to inform consumers on where they can find safer products, like nicotine pouches, gum, and mints. Otherwise, adult users will not quit smoking and public health will continue to be at risk. We encourage the Biden Administration to focus on expanding access to harm reduction products to help users transition away from cigarettes once and for all."

About NicoKick:

NicoKick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

###

SOURCE NicoKick

Related Links

https://nicokick.com

