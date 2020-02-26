Nicola Liverani Announced as Senior Director, Partner Global at Mapp

Nicola Liverani has many years of experience in business development, sales and project management and has an extensive international network. Most recently, Liverani was Country Manager at customer intelligence provider Webtrekk, which merged with Mapp in 2019. He was responsible for managing the Italian market. His other roles have been with, Nielsen, the measurement and data analysis provider, Nielsen and Red Sheriff, the market research company.

As Senior Director, Partner Global, Nicola Liverani will lead the new partner team from Italy. His key responsibilities include maintaining existing partner relationships and developing new ones with Mapp. At the same time, cooperation with management consulting, technology and outsourcing service providers plus technical partners will be expanded.

Nicola Liverani will also be responsible for defining and improving Mapp's global approach to partnerships, ensuring consistency in messaging, pricing, recruitment, documentation and partner certification.

Maurizio Alberti, VP Global Sales at Mapp, comments: "Nicola is the perfect choice for the position of Senior Director, Partner Global. His extensive experience in the marketing and digital industry and his excellent network will be instrumental in raising awareness of Mapp products among our partners around the world."

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, adds: "Technological expertise and collaborative exchange are extremely important for successful customer activation in digital marketing. Our partner program, led by Nicola, combines both components with the goal of developing best practices for sustainable customer engagement, involving a variety of stakeholders."

Mapp's partners have access to a wide range of products and services providing insight-led customer engagement. Mapp allows to generate continuous cross-channel marketing interactions. Its technology helps partners transform data into valuable, actionable insights. Mapp's portfolio is designed holistically and covers analytics, customer insights, data management and cross-channel marketing.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, LG, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

