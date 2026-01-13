Nicole Arbour to Star in We The Studios' First International Romantic Comedy Reality Series

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We The Studios is thrilled to announce our first official romantic comedy reality series featuring comedian and recording artist Nicole Arbour and her reggae artist superstar fiancé, Skygrass. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Jamaica, this series beautifully captures Nicole's international love story, filled with laughter, love, and cultural immersion.

Cast & Crew on location in Jamaica. Center Nicole Arbour ,Skygrass, Founders Cara Leopardo, Founder Curtis Leopardo.

Join Nicole as she navigates the humorous and heartwarming journey of integrating into Jamaican culture while planning a wedding amidst unexpected challenges. Despite Hurricane Melissa wiping out the original venue, the couple's adventure showcases the resilience, beauty, and joy found within Jamaica and its people.

Skygrass Nicole's fiancé, not only stars in the series but also steps behind the scenes as a producer, bringing his unique perspective and passion to the project. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for We The Studios, celebrating their first international venture and highlighting the richness of Jamaican culture.

The series is currently in post-production, poised to bring audiences a refreshing blend of romance and comedy.

About We The Studios

At We The Studios, we craft family-friendly reality TV with a focus on traditional American values. Founded by Curtis and Cara Leopardo, their work draws from 15 plus years in Hollywood. The mission is to deliver bold and inspiring content, free from agendas, profanity, alcohol, and inappropriate themes. WTS release new episodes weekly, providing parents and children with high-quality entertainment they can enjoy together. Join us as we lead a cultural shift in entertainment.

