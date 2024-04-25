LONDON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Millen , a London based fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the face of THE ICONS VOL.6; a collaboration with American actress and philanthropist, Nicole Ari Parker. The collection consists of occasionwear and elevated wardrobe staples that are everlasting designs for the modern woman.

NICOLE ARI PARKER IS THE FACE OF KAREN MILLEN’S ICONS SERIES VOL. 6

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Karen Millen on the latest ICONS series. The collection really resonates with my personal style and the pieces are designed with such high quality. They're classic, refined, and glamorous, which make you feel confident. Getting dressed should be fun and free, and Karen Millen really offers this for every woman, for every occasion," Nicole Ari Parker.

The sixth volume in the series has Nicole Ari Parker at the centre. A trailblazing talent on both stage and screen, with a deep love for fashion and the arts, Nicole Ari Parker is a firm believer in embracing the joy of dressing up at every age.

The Karen Millen x Nicole Ari Parker ICON Series collection includes a range of options for modern everyday wear to occasionwear investments. With inspiration taken from Nicole's personal style, the collection radiates glamour including hand-embellished maxi gowns, sequins and beads, pops of colour, chic trench coats and tailoring, and elegance throughout. The ICONS series launched in 2022, which is inspired by the early years of the Karen Millen brand, and features icons and supermodels from the Eighties, Nineties, Noughties and of the moment – curating dedicated collection inspired by their own unique style, fused with the brands classic design. Previous faces of the series include Helena Christensen, Paulina Porizkova, Elizabeth Hurley, Elle Macpherson and most recently, international supermodel, entrepreneur and television personality, Tyra Banks.

"Nicole Ari Parker is a great addition to THE ICONS series. Her love and joy for dressing how you feel is evident in this collection, and her personality shines through. She is a true icon of screen and stage, and we are delighted to be working with her," said Natasha Hackett, Brand Director at Karen Millen.

The collection is available to purchase starting today, April 25, 2024 at karenmillen.com starting at $170 - $808. For more information, head to Instagram to learn more at #KMIcons @karen_millen.

About Karen Millen:

Karen Millen is a London based global fashion brand with timeless, elevated ready-to-wear style for women. The brand was founded In 1981 and started its apparel career making cotton white shirts. Four decades later, Karen Millen has evolved into a destination for thoughtful styles with exceptional design, creative talent and craftsmanship. The Karen Millen logo is an assurance of enduring style and the utmost quality – now and forever.

