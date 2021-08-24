Nicole Cervi-McKeever Joins Rebalance as Director of Retirement Services Continuing Firm's Rapid Growth in the Small Business Retirement Savings Marketplace

BETHESDA, Md. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebalance, an award-winning wealth management firm that offers world-class investing, financial planning and personalized advice to individual investors and small businesses, is pleased to announce the addition of Nicole Cervi-McKeever to the team as the Director of Retirement Services.

Nicole works directly with Rebalance's Better K small business 401(k) clients to ensure a stellar service experience with every interaction. She is responsible for the entire 401(k) client lifecycle, serving as the daily point of contact for all Better K clients. She also maintains relationships with the entire Better K "ecosystem," including recordkeepers, plan sponsors and financial advisors.

"Over the past year, our Better K business has grown exponentially, requiring us to increase the size of the team serving our small business 401(k) clients," stated Scott Puritz, Managing Director of Rebalance. "Given her extensive experience both in the retirement services industry and as a customer service professional, we know that Nicole will be a great addition to the team. We look forward to introducing her to all of our Better K clients and know that their day-to-day needs will be taken care of in her capable hands."

Before joining Rebalance, Nicole worked for five years at CBIZ, where she served as a plan administrator. In this role, she assisted in servicing close to 400 retirement plans and managed relationships with client plan sponsors, business owners, financial advisors and recordkeepers.

"I am passionate about providing a stellar customer service experience, which aligns perfectly with the mission of Better K," said Cervi-McKeever. "I look forward to working with Rebalance to provide all of the firm's 401(k) clients with a world-class customer service experience!"

In her free time, Nicole enjoys spending time with her family and friends, hitting the trails with her favorite running shoes, riding her mountain bike and both drawing and painting plants and wildlife.

For more information, visit https://www.rebalance360.com/401k/ .

About Rebalance

Rebalance is an award-winning investment firm that provides its clients with access to a fundamentally different and better set of investment options. For individual consumers, Rebalance360 combines world-class investing, financial planning, and personalized advice into a powerful and transformative approach to wealth management. Small business clients trust the firm's Better K offering to help them reduce their 401(k) fees by up to 50%, improve employee participation and "bring alive" employer-based retirement savings plans.

The Rebalance Investment Committee is anchored by three of the most respected experts in the finance world: Burton Malkiel , the world-renowned Senior Economist at Princeton University and author of "A Random Walk Down Wall Street"; Dr. Charley Ellis , the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; and Jay Vivian , the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds for more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

Rebalance is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and Bethesda, MD and currently manages more than 600 clients with more than $1 billion in financial assets under management. In 2018, Rebalance was honored by Schwab's Pacesetter IMPACT Award™ for Innovation and Growth.

Contact: Linda Sperling

Dir. of Strategic Communications

703-606-2518

[email protected]

SOURCE Rebalance

Related Links

https://www.rebalance360.com

