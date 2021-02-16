Nicole Edmonds, Former SEC Attorney, Rejoins Troutman Pepper as Partner in Corporate Practice

Edmonds initially joined legacy firm Troutman Sanders in 2004, serving many years as a corporate associate and counsel with the firm prior to transitioning to her roles as attorney adviser with the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy and as sole clearance counsel for the White House's Office of Presidential Personnel. She most recently served as assistant vice president and corporate secretary with Washington Gas.

"Nicole's significant securities and public company governance experience is a great asset to our Corporate Practice Group," said Mason Bayler, chair of the firm's Transactional Department. "We are very pleased to have her back and welcome her into the firm's partnership."

Edmonds is experienced in corporate governance and federal securities laws, including the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and securities exchange listing standards. In her executive role at Washington Gas, she led a team responsible for securities law compliance, corporate governance, including all aspects of the corporate secretary function, and U.S. affiliate management.

"Nicole is a triple threat with private practice, in-house and regulatory experience, giving her an understanding of the practice of corporate securities law from every angle," said Matt Greenberg, who leads Troutman Pepper's Corporate Practice Group.

Consistently recognized as a top-tier national practice, Troutman Pepper's corporate attorneys regularly handle multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions. Core areas of service include capital markets transactions and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance.

"Troutman Pepper is a firm I have always held in high esteem, which is why I find myself coming back to work with these accomplished attorneys," Edmonds said. "I am excited to further develop my practice at this outstanding firm and look forward to drawing upon my in-house and regulatory experience to help our clients."

Edmonds earned her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her bachelor's degree in finance from Towson University.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm known for its higher commitment to client care. With more than 1,200 attorneys in 23 U.S. cities, the firm partners with clients across every industry sector to help them achieve their business goals. Read more about the firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper