NICOLE MILLER announces management changes in accordance with its succession plan

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Konheim, CEO and co-founder of NICOLE MILLER, an iconic global fashion and lifestyle brand, passed away last week. The company today announced that in accordance with its succession plan, Nicole Miller, Konheim's long-time business partner and co-founder of the company, will be assuming the additional role of CEO.

Miller, who previously served as President and Head Designer, will continue to personally oversee the development and expansion of the NICOLE MILLER brand as well as the design and showing of the Nicole Miller Collection at New York Fashion Week and other venues.

"Bud was both a close friend and a great partner for over thirty years. He will be deeply missed, not just by me personally, but by all of us in the company and many throughout the industry," said Miller, "Bud and I built this company together and while we will miss him greatly, the company is well positioned for the future with a clear path for continued growth and success of the brand. We look forward to continued innovation, unique designs, strong partnerships, and an expanding global presence."

In support of these developments, Cynthia Nixon, Executive Vice President of Design, Product Development and Licensing, is assuming the additional title of Chief Licensing Officer and Head of Global Brand Development. Nixon is a twenty-five year industry veteran who has been with the company since 2007.

Allison Hodge, a former Vice President of Communications for the company is rejoining as Vice President of Communications and Brand Messaging, and Tony LoDolce, the company's long-serving Vice President Finance, will become Vice President Finance and Administration.

The company has also formed an advisory council to help guide the next stage of its growth. Current members include:

Alan Miller of ECI/Shanghai Shenda, the company's production partner and licensee,

of ECI/Shanghai Shenda, the company's production partner and licensee, Mary K. Dougherty , successful retail entrepreneur and independent brand consultant,

, successful retail entrepreneur and independent brand consultant, Howard Krant , managing partner of Adeptus Partners, the company's financial advisors,

, managing partner of Adeptus Partners, the company's financial advisors, David C. Berg, Esq. , the company's outside counsel, and

, the company's outside counsel, and Larry Promisel , principal in LDP Digital Consulting.

"The advisory council will provide Nicole and her seasoned team additional support to help realize their vision for continued brand expansion," said Howard Krant, the company's outside financial advisor, "we are excited to be working with her to accomplish the incredible potential of her brand."

Alan Miller, the company's production partner and licensee, added "Nicole is well known for her use of luxe fabrics, unique detailing and attention to quality production and we look forward to continuing our existing production partnership to support the brand's expansion."

Promisel, a former senior ecommerce executive at the Camuto Group, Barneys New York, Bluefly and Coach, will be heading the company's expanding digital initiatives. "We are thrilled to be working with Nicole and her talented team to further develop her iconic brand's digital flagship and e-commerce operations."

The company has continued to grow its presence in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Japan and the UK and has recently introduced the brand to China, the UAE and Dubai. The company has launched a global sustainable manufacturing initiative in partnership with several of its licensees, has recently signed several new international partnerships, and has presented the Collection in several international venues, including during Shanghai Fashion Week 2019, as the brand continues to explore new markets. The company anticipates announcing several additional initiatives and licensing partnerships in the near future.

NICOLE MILLER is a fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered on Seventh Avenue in New York City. In addition to the Collection, Artelier, and Nicole Miller New York womenswear lines, the brand has partnered with leading licensees in numerous other lifestyle categories including handbags, shoes, jewelry, eyewear, denim, activewear, sleepwear, kids, fragrance and beauty, and home, kitchen and bath, among others, and can now be found online and in over 1500 specialty and department stores worldwide.

