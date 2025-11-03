Nicole Miller x Blissy Unveil Luxurious Silk Essentials to Elevate Your Nighttime Routine

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle brand, Nicole Miller, and award-winning beauty and sleep lifestyle brand Blissy are teaming up to launch a collection that redefines effortless style and self-care!

Launching November 3, 2025 on blissy.com and Amazon , the Nicole Miller x Blissy Collection brings Nicole Miller's signature prints to Blissy's 100% Mulberry Silk essentials – including Silk Pillowcases, Sleep Masks, and Scrunchies – available in two chic new prints: Cheetah and NY to Paris, a nod to Nicole Miller's classic elegance and global style.

Nicole Miller x Blissy Collection NY to Paris Print Nicole Miller x Blissy Collection Cheetah Print

Nicole Miller, renowned fashion designer and founder, says:

"I love bringing art and design into unexpected places. Blissy was the perfect partner for that while sharing our commitment to quality, style, and everyday luxury. Together, we've created a collection that's as beautiful as it is functional—perfect for gifting or treating yourself to a touch of indulgence."

A Look at the Collection:

Nicole Miller x Blissy Silk Pillowcase (Standard, Queen, King Sizes) - $105.95 - $109.95

Crafted from 100% pure mulberry silk and approved by dermatologists, Blissy's hypoallergenic pillowcase reduces friction, regulates temperature, and helps skin retain moisture—transforming your sleep into a nightly beauty ritual.

Nicole Miller x Blissy Silk Sleep Mask - $49.95

Handmade from silk, this ultra-soft sleep mask blocks out light and distractions, helping you achieve deeper sleep and wake up refreshed. Its gentle, cooling surface also helps prevent fine lines and puffiness, making it the ultimate beauty sleep essential.

Nicole Miller x Blissy Silk Scrunches - $49.95

Designed with the same high-quality silk as Blissy's cult-favorite pillowcases, these scrunchies offer a gentler option to protect your hair from breakage. No frizz, no tugging, no damage... just pure silky smoothness!

A Collaboration Rooted in Effortless Self-Care:

Blissy champions effortless self-care — making its collaboration with Nicole Miller a perfect match for a collection that celebrates beauty, fashion, and function. "At Blissy, we've always believed that self-care should feel effortless and empowering," says Alena Purpero, Product Design & Licensing at Blissy. "Partnering with Nicole Miller feels like such a natural fit — together, we've created a collection that celebrates beauty and style without ever compromising on functionality."

Trusted in over 2 million homes worldwide and viral across social media, Blissy has become a household name in beauty and sleep. The brand's signature silk pillowcases boast more than 250,000 five-star reviews, along with multiple awards from accredited brands like Good Housekeeping and Oprah Daily. Backed by science, Blissy is the only dermatologist-tested silk brand, delivering clinically proven beauty sleep benefits – improving skin, hair, and sleep while keeping you cool and comfortable all night long.

About Nicole Miller:

Nicole Miller is a global fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1982, the iconic brand became well known for popularizing the little black dress and has grown to be one of the premier names in American fashion. Currently, Nicole Miller has extended beyond her celebrated women's apparel and accessories collections to partner with leading licensees in over 45 fashion and lifestyle categories across men's, kids, home, beauty, fragrance, and more. The brand can be found online and in department store, specialty, mass, and off-price retailers. In 2022 Gordon Brothers ( www.gordonbrothers.com ), the global advisory and investment firm, made a majority investment in Nicole Miller, bringing their expertise to grow the brand's product offerings and leading licensees across the world. For additional information, visit ( www.nicolemiller.com) .

About Blissy:

Blissy is an award-winning brand that creates beauty and sleep essentials designed to enhance skin, hair, and overall wellness. Best known for its 100% mulberry silk pillowcases, Blissy has expanded into pillows, aromatherapy, and sleep accessories. With clinical studies, dermatologist endorsements, and over 250,000 five-star reviews for their pillowcases alone, Blissy has become the silk category leader, trusted in more than 2 million homes worldwide. Learn more at blissy.com .

For all Press Inquiries contact:

Morgan Publicity

[email protected]

323-684-4875

SOURCE Blissy