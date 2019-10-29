Nicole Sahin Named Best CEO in the Employer of Record Industry by European CEO Magazine

The award recognizes leaders who are pushing the envelope in business and are positioned to innovate and drive long-term success for their company. The panel of judges were struck not only by the company's mission to eliminate barriers to global business, but also by Sahin's Triple Bottom Line philosophy of management that has guided the company through unbelievable growth.

"By enabling companies to employ anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily – we're not only breaking down barriers to global business, but also between people," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "Our opportunity is as limitless as the amount of talent there is in the world. It's a great honor to receive such a prestigious award from European CEO, especially because it recognizes executives that contribute to both their industry and to wider society."

Sahin is a pioneer in the industry and founded Globalization Partners in 2012 to enable clients to hire employees in any country within days of identifying candidates without having to set up foreign entities or navigate complex international employment laws -- cutting the cost of international expansion significantly. Today, the company has locations all around the world and has seen its customer base increase by more than 50 percent in just the last six months.

To further Sahin's mission of creating a global community, she has initialized a series of philanthropic initiatives infused with the company's spirit. To that end, Globalization Partners has joined with School the World, a Boston-based international nonprofit to make quality education accessible to disadvantaged children in the United States, Guatemala, and Honduras and thus fighting extreme poverty. Nicole is also active in the local Boston community supporting organizations such as the Greater Boston Food Bank, Rosie's Place, the Boston Women's Shelter, and is Chair of Diversity and Inclusion on the board of YPO New England.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Singapore, Brazil and Mexico.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data . To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466

SOURCE Globalization Partners

Related Links

https://www.globalization-partners.com/

