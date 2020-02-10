Nicole Stavroff of SecurityScorecard Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Nicole Stavroff, Senior Director of Worldwide Channels to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

Nicole currently oversees all global channel relationships at SecurityScorecard, leading a complete relaunch of the Partner Program in FY20 while creating valuable relationships with new strategic partners. Nicole brings 20 years of sales and channel experience and prior to joining the company, was the director of sales and business development at Kognetics. Nicole was also the senior sales director at CloudGenix, where she worked with Cardinal Health, Chipotle, Kroger and other large enterprise customers. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at NetApp, in a mix of different sales, sales leadership, strategy, channel and alliance roles and as the district manager of enterprise sales in the Ohio valley in her last position. She started her career at Oracle, where she managed $500 million and above accounts in both the financial and healthcare verticals.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized by CRN and am committed to leading the global channel partner program at SecurityScorecard, where we are helping to make the world a safer place," said Nicole Stavroff, Senior Director of Worldwide Channels at SecurityScorecard. "We value our partners and their commitment to leading with SecurityScorecard solutions within their overall security offering. In turn, we deliver a comprehensive and trusted partner program to set them up for success both strategically and financially."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

"I am delighted to see Nicole being recognized as a true leader among her peers," said Bill Hogan, SecurityScorecard's Chief Revenue Officer. "It's a testament to her drive and exceptional abilities and I am confident that Nicole will only continue to elevate SecurityScorecard's value-driven channel program to new heights."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for self-monitoring, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting; making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. SecurityScorecard is the only provider of instant risk ratings that automatically map to vendor cybersecurity questionnaire responses - providing a true 360- degree view of risk. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

