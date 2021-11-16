Nicole Yee, Owner of NY Interiors, Sweeps the 2021 Interior Design Society (IDS) National Designer of the Year Awards Competition

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Yee made a splash at the annual Interior Design Society (IDS) Designer of the Year awards gala when she took home a record nine trophies. She was selected by a distinguished panel of judges as the first place winner in seven categories including:

Kitchens $100,000 and above

and above Bathrooms $60,000 and above

and above Recreation Spaces & Wine Cellars

Holiday Design

New Construction

Sustainable Design

Whole Home Design: 3,000 sf and above

She was also the first runner-up in both the 'Whole Home Design: 3,000sf and below' and 'Entryway/ Foyer' categories for a total of nine awards.

"As a passionate designer it feels so rewarding to be recognized for the work I pour my soul into," says Nicole Yee. "In 2020 I completed a 10,000 sf custom built-from-scratch luxury home. I was the sole designer on the project and the stunning results were a real feather in my cap. Now, to receive these accolades makes the accomplishment even greater. I'm extremely proud, too, that another one of my projects won first place in the Sustainable Design category since that's a path I'm very dedicated to."

The IDS Designer of the Year competition started in 2010 and is designed to celebrate the achievements of IDS members nationwide. Over 600 people registered for the IDS virtual awards gala this year. There were a total of 46 awards given in over 30 categories. IDS is one of the largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry.

"This year's Designer of the Year Awards program received hundreds of entries, winning is a prestigious honor," said Jenny Cano, IDS Executive Director. "The awards program is very competitive. This year's winners are proven professionals and we are proud to support their work."

The Sustainable Design category was added to the IDS competition in recent years and this is the second year that Nicole Yee has won in this category. The entries were judged by Susan Inglis, CEO of the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and evaluated on how much they incorporated "sustainable" or "environmentally-safe" or "eco-friendly" furnishings which are furnishings that are made and distributed in ways that protect our planet.

"Nicole Yee has learned how our residential furnishings industry intersects with a range of sustainability issues, and has made her choices accordingly, seeking to minimize environmental impact," said Susan Inglis, SFC Executive Director. "The most exciting thing her work demonstrates, though, is that no aesthetic compromise is necessary. Choosing to refurbish rather than replace and to seek the healthiest options in materials she submitted a win for the planet as well as the homeowners."

About Nicole Yee

Nicole Yee is the bicoastal, creative force and Owner of NY Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm serving the San Francisco Bay Area and New England Seacoast. She is the only West Coast designer awarded the Interior Design Society "Designer of the Year" award twenty times. She was also named the "Best Interior Designer in Oakland and the East Bay" by Oakland Magazine in 2021. Nicole Yee focuses on creating livable luxury. You won't see her following trends. You will see Nicole caring for the environment. Nicole Yee's designs are durable and distinguished, and carefully customized to each client. Her original, enduring designs can be viewed at nicoleyee.com.



About Interior Design Society (IDS)

The Interior Design Society (IDS) is an independent national organization comprised of more than 2,000 members. One of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry, IDS embraces four core values including professionalism, community, influence and growth. The IDS National headquarters is located in High Point, NC, the world's home furnishings capital. Founded in 1973 by the National Home Furnishings Association (NHFA) to support interior designers based within furniture stores, the Interior Design Society has long since expanded its focus to provide support to professional interior design entrepreneurs nationwide.

About Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC)

Sustainable Furnishings Council is dedicated to promoting healthy environments inside and outside, providing the most comprehensive information on environmental, safety and health issues in the home furnishings industry and championing initiatives that improve products and processes. The SFC and its qualifying members respond to environmental and social issues and offer specific information to consumers, the media and other partners. SustainableFurnishings.org | @SFCouncil

