NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD TRANSITION

News provided by

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet") announced the planned transition of Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Robert Atwell. Effective January 1, 2024, Atwell will step down as Executive Chairman of the Board but will remain as a current director. The board is expected to elect current President and CEO Mike Daniels Chairman of the Board at that time.

Atwell and Daniels co-founded Nicolet in November 2000, growing it from a de novo start-up bank to the second-largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin. Under their leadership, Nicolet grew from a single location with no assets to one of the Upper Midwest's predominant community bank franchises with 56 branches with over 1,000 employees, and $8.5 billion in assets. Atwell served as Nicolet's Chairman, President, and CEO until April 2021, when he was appointed Executive Chairman. He has served as Chairman of the Board for more than 23 years since Nicolet's inception. 

"It's been an honor and a wonderful adventure to participate with Mike and our colleagues, customers, and investors these first 23 years of Nicolet, and I have total confidence in Mike's ability to lead the board," said Atwell. "I remember the early days and how daunting it was to ask people to invest in something that doesn't yet exist. We knew that with our customers' trust and mutual investment, everyone, including our shareholders and communities, would benefit from doing this together. The power unleashed through working toward shared success amongst all parties is awe-inspiring. If there is a more fruitful way to live life, I don't know what it is. We have miles to go before we sleep, and I will be around to help in every way I can."

"Bob has been a partner, mentor, and friend for over 35 years," said Daniels. "Bob's legacy as a great banker, an outstanding executive, an adamant supporter of the communities we serve, and a successful entrepreneur is a testament to his character. Bob's real strength is his ability to combine his strategic mind with his caring heart. His passion for community banking specifically and the communities in general will be felt for generations to come."

Daniels continued, "We are all thankful that Bob will continue to play a relevant role at Nicolet, remaining involved in strategic discussions at the board level. No matter the economic reality, Bob has a unique ability to be a steady hand and a calming influence, which is always needed."

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural, and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

SOURCE Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

