NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

18 Jul, 2023, 16:06 ET

  • Net income of $23 million for second quarter 2023
  • Net income of $14 million for first six months of 2023, compared to $48 million for first six months of 2022, significantly impacted by first quarter balance sheet repositioning
  • Quarterly net interest margin of 3.14%, an increase of 23 bps over the first quarter
  • Improvement in asset quality as nonperforming assets decline to 0.32% of total assets
  • First quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share paid during the second quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet") announced second quarter 2023 net income of $23 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.51, compared to a net loss of $9 million and loss per diluted common share of $0.61 for first quarter 2023, and net income of $24 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.73 for second quarter 2022.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.91, compared to net income of $48 million and earnings per diluted common share of $3.43 for the first half of 2022.

Results for 2023 were significantly impacted by the March 7 sale of $500 million (par value) U.S. Treasury held to maturity securities for a pre-tax loss of $38 million or an after-tax loss of $28 million.  The $500 million portfolio yielded approximately 88 bps with scheduled maturities in 2024 and 2025 (or average duration of 2 years).  Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce existing FHLB borrowings with the remainder held in investable cash. 

Net income reflected certain non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including U.S. Treasury securities sale loss, expected loss (provision expense) on the Signature Bank sub debt investment (acquired in an acquisition), merger-related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, as well as gains / (losses) on other assets and investments.  These non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.02 for second quarter 2023 and $2.06 for first quarter 2023, and positively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.06 for second quarter 2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, these non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $2.07, and positively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.12 for the first half of 2022.

"First things first, I am impressed at how the entire Nicolet team has responded to our decision to reposition our balance sheet in the first quarter.  We have been re-energized by the move and the results are showing up in new relationships across our revenue lines," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "I think this shows the value of putting actions behind our words and trusting our team to continue to deliver on Nicolet's promise - to serve our customers, communities, and each other.  Thus far, they have, and I am confident that this will continue.  We anticipated a higher net interest margin, which has happened this quarter.  This, combined with an already outstanding asset quality profile and a clean balance sheet, continues to put Nicolet in an enviable position despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges."

Daniels continued, "It is important to remember that we are a reflection of the communities we serve. Given the appropriate heightened scrutiny around office commercial real estate, I want to re-emphasize our lending strategy is in the markets we serve.  That means any office exposure is limited only to our smaller and mid-size markets, with no exposure in major metro areas.  I think people tend to group all office CRE into one bucket, but fail to realize the whole "work from home" movement has had a limited effect in our markets.  As a result, our credit quality continues to remain strong.  Furthermore, I'll note the office portfolio is very granular, with the average balance in the portfolio less than $886,000, we believe this speaks to the above point on diversification and limits the loss risk to Nicolet should conditions worsen."

Nicolet's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's August 2022 acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter"). Certain income statement results, average balances, and related ratios for 2022 include contributions from Charter from the acquisition date.  At acquisition, Charter added assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, and deposits of $869 million.

Balance Sheet Review
At June 30, 2023, period end assets were $8.5 billion, an increase of $290 million (4%) from March 31, 2023, mostly higher cash balances, partly offset by maturities and paydowns of investment securities.  Total loans were minimally changed from March 31, 2023, as growth in the portfolio was offset by the sale of specific nonaccrual loans (net book value of approximately $13 million) and the payoff of a classified loan relationship ($10 million outstanding).  Total deposits of $7.2 billion at June 30, 2023, increased $270 million (4%) from March 31, 2023, with growth in customer and brokered time deposits partly offset by lower transaction account balances.  Total capital was $978 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $16 million since March 31, 2023, on solid earnings, partly offset by payment of the first quarterly cash dividend and unfavorable market valuations on available for sale securities. 

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were $27 million and represented 0.32% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $41 million or 0.50% at March 31, 2023, and $42 million or 0.56% at June 30, 2022.  The reduction in nonperforming assets was due to the nonaccrual loan sale (noted above).  The allowance for credit losses-loans was $63 million and represented 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $62 million (or 1.00% of total loans) at March 31, 2023, and $51 million (or 1.02% of total loans) at June 30, 2022.  Asset quality trends remain solid and loan net charge-offs were negligible.

Income Statement Review - Quarter
Net income for second quarter 2023 was $23 million, compared to a net loss of $9 million for first quarter 2023.

Net interest income was $59 million for second quarter 2023, up $2 million from first quarter 2023, the net effect of higher interest income and higher interest expense. The higher interest income was largely attributable to the repricing of new and renewed loans in a rising interest rate environment along with increased investable cash balances, partly offset by lower interest income on investment securities from the balance sheet repositioning late in first quarter 2023. The increase in interest expense was mostly due to higher average rates, reflecting the rising interest rate environment as well as some migration of customer deposits to higher rate deposit products. The net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 3.14%, up 23 bps from 2.91% for first quarter 2023. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 41 bps (to 4.90%) due to a shift in the mix of average interest-earning assets (from the balance sheet repositioning) as well as the rising interest rate environment, while the cost of funds increased 24 bps (to 2.54%) for second quarter 2023, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income was $17 million for second quarter 2023, a $39 million favorable change compared to first quarter 2023. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income for second quarter 2023 was $17 million, a $1 million increase over first quarter 2023. The sequential quarter increase included higher wealth revenue, mortgage income, and card interchange income, partly offset by an unfavorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets. 

Noninterest expense of $45 million was minimally changed from first quarter 2023. Personnel expense decreased slightly due to a decrease in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan liabilities.  Non-personnel expenses increased 2% between the sequential quarters including higher data processing (mostly volume-based system processing) and FDIC assessments, partly offset by lower marketing expense. 

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP adjusted net income or core banking operations, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per  diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. When non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided.  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.  Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "can," "conclude," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "will likely," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, and in this press release include our statements about our expectations of higher net interest margin in the future and our expectations for potential loss exposure within the loan portfolio due to the current macroeconomic challenges.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of Nicolet's borrowers, including as a result of the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Nicolet is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Nicolet's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Nicolet's operating markets; (iv) the inability of Nicolet, or entities in which it has significant investments, to maintain the long-term historical growth rate of its loan portfolio; (v) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Nicolet is seeking to limit the rates it pays on deposits; (vi) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vii) effectiveness of Nicolet's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (viii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Nicolet's results, including as a result of the negative impact to net interest margin from rising deposit and other funding costs; (ix) the results of regulatory examinations; (x) Nicolet's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xi) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiiii) any matter that would cause Nicolet to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xiv) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Nicolet), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xv) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xvi) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives; (xvii) the vulnerability of Nicolet's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Nicolet contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xviii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, and the development of additional banking products for Nicolet's corporate and consumer clients; (xix) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers; (xx) fluctuations in the valuations of Nicolet's equity investments and the ultimate success of such investments; (xxi) the availability of and access to capital; (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Nicolet's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxiii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Nicolet's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well subsequent filings with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to management at that time. Except as required by law, Nicolet disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$            122,021

$              93,462

$            121,211

$            118,537

$              96,189

Interest-earning deposits

383,185

20,718

33,512

319,745

84,828

Cash and cash equivalents

505,206

114,180

154,723

438,282

181,017

Certificates of deposit in other banks

9,808

11,293

12,518

13,510

15,502

Securities available for sale, at fair value

921,108

1,023,176

917,618

949,597

813,248

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost



679,128

686,424

695,812

Other investments

57,578

57,482

65,286

79,279

53,269

Loans held for sale

3,849

4,962

1,482

3,709

5,084

Loans

6,222,776

6,223,732

6,180,499

5,984,437

4,978,654

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(62,811)

(62,412)

(61,829)

(60,348)

(50,655)

Loans, net

6,159,965

6,161,320

6,118,670

5,924,089

4,927,999

Premises and equipment, net

117,278

112,569

108,956

106,648

96,656

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")

167,192

166,107

165,137

165,166

136,060

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

398,194

400,277

402,438

407,117

336,721

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

142,450

140,988

138,013

122,095

108,884

Total assets

$         8,482,628

$         8,192,354

$         8,763,969

$         8,895,916

$         7,370,252











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$         2,059,939

$         2,094,623

$         2,361,816

$         2,477,507

$         2,045,732

Interest-bearing deposits

5,138,665

4,833,956

4,817,105

4,918,395

4,240,534

Total deposits

7,198,604

6,928,579

7,178,921

7,395,902

6,286,266

Short-term borrowings

50,000

50,000

317,000

280,000

Long-term borrowings

197,577

197,448

225,342

225,236

196,963

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

58,809

54,535

70,177

56,315

47,636

Total liabilities

7,504,990

7,230,562

7,791,440

7,957,453

6,530,865

Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock

147

147

147

147

134

Additional paid-in capital

624,897

623,746

621,988

620,392

520,741

Retained earnings

417,863

398,966

407,864

380,263

361,753

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(65,269)

(61,067)

(57,470)

(62,339)

(43,241)

Total stockholders' equity

977,638

961,792

972,529

938,463

839,387

          Total liabilities and  stockholders' equity

$         8,482,628

$         8,192,354

$         8,763,969

$         8,895,916

$         7,370,252











Common shares outstanding

14,717,938

14,698,265

14,690,614

14,673,197

13,407,375

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Interest income:













Loans, including loan fees

$          84,091

$          79,142

$          76,367

$          63,060

$          52,954

$         163,233

$         104,253

Taxable investment securities

4,133

4,961

5,771

5,350

5,135

9,094

10,262

Tax-exempt investment securities

1,476

1,737

1,915

1,181

647

3,213

1,322

Other interest income

2,357

1,536

1,703

1,127

790

3,893

1,607

Total interest income

92,057

87,376

85,756

70,718

59,526

179,433

117,444

Interest expense:













Deposits

29,340

24,937

12,512

4,638

2,410

54,277

4,602

Short-term borrowings

1,108

3,212

2,624

594

28

4,320

28

Long-term borrowings

2,570

2,506

2,528

2,496

2,004

5,076

3,935

Total interest expense

33,018

30,655

17,664

7,728

4,442

63,673

8,565

 Net interest income

59,039

56,721

68,092

62,990

55,084

115,760

108,879

Provision for credit losses

450

3,090

1,850

8,600

750

3,540

1,050

Net interest income after provision
     for credit losses

58,589

53,631

66,242

54,390

54,334

112,220

107,829

Noninterest income:













Wealth management fee income

5,870

5,512

5,170

5,009

4,992

11,382

10,691

Mortgage income, net

1,822

1,466

1,311

1,728

2,205

3,288

5,458

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,529

1,480

1,502

1,589

1,536

3,009

3,013

Card interchange income

3,331

3,033

3,100

3,012

2,950

6,364

5,531

BOLI income

1,073

1,200

1,151

966

768

2,273

1,701

Asset gains (losses), net

(318)

(38,468)

260

(46)

1,603

(38,786)

2,916

Deferred compensation plan asset
market valuations

499

946

314

(571)

(1,316)

1,445

(1,783)

LSR income, net

1,135

1,155

(324)

(517)

(143)

2,290

(525)

Other noninterest income

1,900

1,832

2,362

1,830

1,536

3,732

3,072

Total noninterest income

16,841

(21,844)

14,846

13,000

14,131

(5,003)

30,074

Noninterest expense:













Personnel expense

23,900

24,328

23,705

24,136

19,681

48,228

40,872

Occupancy, equipment and office

8,845

8,783

8,246

7,641

6,891

17,628

13,835

Business development and marketing

1,946

2,121

2,303

2,281

2,057

4,067

3,888

Data processing

4,218

3,988

3,871

3,664

3,596

8,206

6,983

Intangibles amortization

2,083

2,161

2,217

1,628

1,347

4,244

2,771

FDIC assessments

1,009

540

480

480

480

1,549

960

Merger-related expense

26

163

492

519

555

189

653

Other noninterest expense

2,930

2,791

2,675

2,218

1,931

5,721

4,126

Total noninterest expense

44,957

44,875

43,989

42,567

36,538

89,832

74,088

Income (loss) before income
tax expense

30,473

(13,088)

37,099

24,823

31,927

17,385

63,815

Income tax expense (benefit)

7,878

(4,190)

9,498

6,313

7,942

3,688

15,666

 Net income (loss)

$          22,595

$          (8,898)

$          27,601

$          18,510

$          23,985

$           13,697

$           48,149

Earnings (loss) per common share:













Basic

$             1.54

$            (0.61)

$             1.88

$             1.33

$             1.79

$               0.93

$               3.56

Diluted

$             1.51

$            (0.61)

$             1.83

$             1.29

$             1.73

$               0.91

$               3.43

Common shares outstanding:













Basic weighted average

14,711

14,694

14,685

13,890

13,402

14,703

13,525

Diluted weighted average

14,960

14,694

15,110

14,310

13,852

15,011

14,035

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.













Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except share & per
share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Selected Average Balances:













Loans

$  6,237,757

$  6,201,780

$  6,087,146

$  5,391,258

$  4,838,535

$    6,219,868

$    4,764,073

Investment securities

1,068,144

1,508,535

1,701,531

1,625,453

1,573,027

1,287,123

1,574,319

Interest-earning assets

7,497,935

7,830,590

7,963,485

7,161,120

6,579,644

7,663,344

6,645,054

Cash and cash equivalents

203,883

127,726

179,381

167,550

217,553

166,015

392,043

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

399,080

401,212

403,243

363,211

337,289

400,140

337,988

Total assets

8,228,600

8,570,623

8,688,741

7,856,131

7,273,219

8,398,667

7,395,747

Deposits

6,941,037

7,060,262

7,222,415

6,643,247

6,188,044

7,000,320

6,289,729

Interest-bearing liabilities

5,212,285

5,391,107

5,262,278

4,730,209

4,425,450

5,301,202

4,553,968

Stockholders' equity (common)

967,142

970,108

954,970

890,205

837,975

968,617

849,582

Selected Ratios: (1)













Book value per common share

$         66.42

$         65.44

$         66.20

$         63.96

$         62.61

$          66.42

$          62.61

Tangible book value per common
share (2)

$         39.37

$         38.20

$         38.81

$         36.21

$         37.49

$          39.37

$          37.49

Return on average assets

1.10 %

(0.42) %

1.26 %

0.93 %

1.32 %

0.33 %

1.31 %

Return on average common equity

9.37

(3.72)

11.47

8.25

11.48

2.85

11.43

Return on average tangible common
     equity (2)

15.95

(6.34)

19.85

13.93

19.21

4.86

18.98

Average equity to average assets

11.75

11.32

10.99

11.33

11.52

11.53

11.49

Stockholders' equity to assets

11.53

11.74

11.10

10.55

11.39

11.53

11.39

Tangible common equity to tangible
     assets (2)

7.17

7.21

6.82

6.26

7.15

7.17

7.15

Net interest margin

3.14

2.91

3.39

3.48

3.34

3.02

3.29

Efficiency ratio

58.60

60.69

52.79

55.62

53.74

59.63

54.16

Effective tax rate

25.85

32.01

25.60

25.43

24.88

21.21

24.55

Selected Asset Quality
     Information:













Nonaccrual loans

$       25,278

$       38,895

$       38,080

$       38,326

$       36,580

$        25,278

$        36,580

Other real estate owned - closed
branches

958

1,347

1,347

1,506

4,378

958

4,378

Other real estate owned

520

628

628

628

628

520

628

Nonperforming assets

$       26,756

$       40,870

$       40,055

$       40,460

$       41,586

$        26,756

$        41,586

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$             51

$           167

$           597

$           216

$          (149)

$             218

$             (83)

Allowance for credit losses-loans to
     loans

1.01 %

1.00 %

1.00 %

1.01 %

1.02 %

1.01 %

1.02 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans
     (1)

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.02

(0.01)

0.01

0.00

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.41

0.62

0.62

0.64

0.73

0.41

0.73

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.32

0.50

0.46

0.45

0.56

0.32

0.56

Stock Repurchase Information:













Common stock repurchased (dollars)
     (3)

$         1,519

$             —

$           786

$             —

$         6,277

$          1,519

$        60,697

Common stock repurchased (full
      shares) (3)

26,853


10,000


67,949

26,853

661,662


(1)

Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.

(2)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.

(3)

Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.









Consolidated Loan & Deposit Metrics (Unaudited)





(In thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Period End Loan Composition









Commercial & industrial

$         1,318,567

$         1,330,052

$         1,304,819

$         1,268,252

$         1,118,360

Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")

969,202

969,064

954,599

954,933

790,680

Agricultural

1,068,999

1,065,909

1,088,607

1,017,498

967,192

Commercial

3,356,768

3,365,025

3,348,025

3,240,683

2,876,232

CRE investment

1,108,692

1,146,388

1,149,949

1,132,951

818,562

Construction & land development

337,389

333,370

318,600

306,446

228,575

 Commercial real estate

1,446,081

1,479,758

1,468,549

1,439,397

1,047,137

  Commercial-based loans

4,802,849

4,844,783

4,816,574

4,680,080

3,923,369

Residential construction

108,095

134,782

114,392

101,286

69,423

Residential first mortgage

1,072,609

1,014,166

1,016,935

970,384

785,591

Residential junior mortgage

184,873

177,026

177,332

176,428

148,732

Residential real estate

1,365,577

1,325,974

1,308,659

1,248,098

1,003,746

Retail & other

54,350

52,975

55,266

56,259

51,539

 Retail-based loans

1,419,927

1,378,949

1,363,925

1,304,357

1,055,285

  Total loans

$         6,222,776

$         6,223,732

$         6,180,499

$         5,984,437

$         4,978,654











Period End Deposit Composition









Noninterest-bearing demand

$         2,059,939

$         2,094,623

$         2,361,816

$         2,477,507

$         2,045,732

Interest-bearing demand

1,030,919

1,138,415

1,279,850

1,242,961

1,230,822

Money market

1,835,523

1,886,879

1,707,619

1,769,444

1,411,688

Savings

821,803

865,824

931,417

939,832

858,160

Time

1,450,420

942,838

898,219

966,158

739,864

Total deposits

$         7,198,604

$         6,928,579

$         7,178,921

$         7,395,902

$         6,286,266

Brokered transaction accounts

$            173,107

$            233,393

$            252,829

$            252,891

$            265,240

Brokered time deposits

566,405

289,181

339,066

386,101

218,198

Total brokered deposits

$            739,512

$            522,574

$            591,895

$            638,992

$            483,438

Customer transaction accounts

$         5,575,077

$         5,752,348

$         6,027,873

$         6,176,853

$         5,281,162

Customer time deposits

884,015

653,657

559,153

580,057

521,666

Total customer deposits (core)

$         6,459,092

$         6,406,005

$         6,587,026

$         6,756,910

$         5,802,828

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.










Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
































For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022


Average


Average

Average


Average

Average


Average

(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

ASSETS


















Total loans (1) (2)

$ 6,237,757

$   84,132

5.35 %

$ 6,201,780

$   79,186

5.11 %

$ 4,838,535

$   52,984

4.34 %

Investment securities (2)

1,068,144

6,094

2.28 %

1,508,535

7,246

1.93 %

1,573,027

6,126

1.56 %

Other interest-earning assets

192,034

2,357

4.87 %

120,275

1,536

5.11 %

168,082

790

1.87 %

Total interest-earning assets

7,497,935

$   92,583

4.90 %

7,830,590

$   87,968

4.49 %

6,579,644

$   59,900

3.61 %

Other assets, net

730,665




740,033




693,575




Total assets

$ 8,228,600




$ 8,570,623




$ 7,273,219




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 4,278,502

$   22,728

2.13 %

$ 4,325,340

$   19,587

1.84 %

$ 3,787,103

$     1,857

0.20 %

Brokered deposits

640,643

6,612

4.14 %

566,282

5,350

3.83 %

423,372

553

0.52 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,919,145

29,340

2.39 %

4,891,622

24,937

2.07 %

4,210,475

2,410

0.23 %

Wholesale funding

293,140

3,678

4.96 %

499,485

5,718

4.58 %

214,975

2,032

3.77 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,212,285

$   33,018

2.54 %

5,391,107

$   30,655

2.30 %

4,425,450

$     4,442

0.40 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,021,892




2,168,640




1,977,569




Other liabilities

27,281




40,768




32,225




Stockholders' equity

967,142




970,108




837,975




Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity

$ 8,228,600




$ 8,570,623




$ 7,273,219




Net interest income and rate spread


$   59,565

2.36 %


$   57,313

2.19 %


$   55,458

3.21 %

Net interest margin




3.14 %




2.91 %




3.34 %

Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)


$     1,636

0.10 %


$     1,636

0.11 %


$        987

0.08 %






















For the Six Months Ended








June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022








Average


Average

Average


Average






(In thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate






ASSETS


















Total loans (1) (2)

$ 6,219,868

$ 163,318

5.23 %

$ 4,764,073

$ 104,318

4.36 %






Investment securities (2)

1,287,123

13,340

2.07 %

1,574,319

12,284

1.56 %






Other interest-earning assets

156,353

3,893

4.96 %

306,662

1,607

1.05 %






Total interest-earning assets

7,663,344

$ 180,551

4.69 %

6,645,054

$ 118,209

3.54 %






Other assets, net

735,323




750,693










Total assets

$ 8,398,667




$ 7,395,747










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Interest-bearing core deposits

$ 4,301,792

$   42,315

1.98 %

$ 3,897,885

$     3,494

0.18 %






Brokered deposits

603,668

11,962

4.00 %

441,316

1,108

0.51 %






Total interest-bearing deposits

4,905,460

54,277

2.23 %

4,339,201

4,602

0.21 %






Wholesale funding

395,742

9,396

4.72 %

214,767

3,963

3.69 %






Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,301,202

$   63,673

2.42 %

4,553,968

$     8,565

0.38 %






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,094,860




1,950,528










Other liabilities

33,988




41,669










Stockholders' equity

968,617




849,582










Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity

$ 8,398,667




$ 7,395,747










Net interest income and rate spread


$ 116,878

2.27 %


$ 109,644

3.16 %






Net interest margin




3.02 %




3.29 %






Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)


$     3,272

0.10 %


$     1,561

0.07 %








(1) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.

(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

(3) Loan purchase accounting accretion included in Total loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)











At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Adjusted net income (loss)
     reconciliation: (1)













Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$          22,595

$          (8,898)

$          27,601

$          18,510

$          23,985

$           13,697

$           48,149

Adjustments:













Provision expense (2)


2,340


8,000


2,340

Assets (gains) losses, net

318

38,468

(260)

46

(1,603)

38,786

(2,916)

Merger-related expense

26

163

492

519

555

189

653

Adjustments subtotal

344

40,971

232

8,565

(1,048)

41,315

(2,263)

Tax on Adjustments (25%)

86

10,243

58

2,141

(262)

10,329

(566)

Adjustments, net of tax

258

30,728

174

6,424

(786)

30,986

(1,697)

Core banking operations / Adjusted
net income (Non-GAAP)

$          22,853

$          21,830

$          27,775

$          24,934

$          23,199

$           44,683

$           46,452

Diluted earnings (loss) per common
share:













Diluted earnings (loss) per common
share (GAAP)

$             1.51

$            (0.61)

$             1.83

$             1.29

$             1.73

$               0.91

$               3.43

Adjusted Diluted earnings per
common share (Non-GAAP)

$             1.53

$             1.45

$             1.84

$             1.74

$             1.67

$               2.98

$               3.31

Tangible assets: (3)













Total assets

$     8,482,628

$     8,192,354

$     8,763,969

$     8,895,916

$     7,370,252



Goodwill and other intangibles, net

398,194

400,277

402,438

407,117

336,721



Tangible assets

$     8,084,434

$     7,792,077

$     8,361,531

$     8,488,799

$     7,033,531



Tangible common equity: (3)













Stockholders' equity (common)

$        977,638

$        961,792

$        972,529

$        938,463

$        839,387



Goodwill and other intangibles, net

398,194

400,277

402,438

407,117

336,721



Tangible common equity

$        579,444

$        561,515

$        570,091

$        531,346

$        502,666



Tangible average common equity:
(3)













Average stockholders' equity
(common)

$        967,142

$        970,108

$        954,970

$        890,205

$        837,975

$         968,617

$         849,582

Average goodwill and other
intangibles, net

399,080

401,212

403,243

363,211

337,289

400,140

337,988

Average tangible common equity

$        568,062

$        568,896

$        551,727

$        526,994

$        500,686

$         568,477

$         511,594

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(1)

The adjusted net income or core banking operations measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.

(2)

Provision expense for 2023 is attributable to the expected loss on our investment in Signature Bank sub debt, and the provision expense for 2022 is attributable to  the Day 2 allowance from the acquisition of  Charter Bankshares, Inc.

(3)

The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net.  These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

SOURCE Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

