Nicolle Cannon to Host Quarterly Webinar Series on Electronic Quality Management Systems

DANVILLE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Quality Group (CQG), a leading provider of compliant Quality Management solutions to the medical device, Medtech, life sciences, biotech, and IVD industries, has announced that its CEO and founder Nicolle Cannon will be hosting a quarterly interactive webinar series on the selection and successful implementation of an electronic quality management systems (eQMS).

The use of eQMS is becoming standard technology in Medtech startups and emerging companies, and offer the promise of automation, improving compliance, reducing cost, increasing productivity, enhancing traceability, and reducing documentation burden. In this series, Cannon will feature a particular eQMS vendor, do a light demo and discuss the latest rollouts and product features.

Webinar participants will be able to message in questions regarding product features and capabilities, as well as questions around implementation.

"In 2021, we will see an increased adoption of electronic quality management systems (eQMS), as well as a bit of a paradigm shift. Previously, we had numerous clients sticking to paper-based systems with a 'wait-and-see' attitude toward adoption of an electronic system, but now more and more quality management professionals are interested in getting up and running earlier on," Cannon said.

First up in the series is Enzyme out of San Francisco, CA, on Thursday, March 11, 2021 represented by Jared Seehafer, CEO and co-founder. Seehafer is a veteran of the medical device and biopharma industries, having worked or consulted at organizations ranging from Amgen, Abbott and Medtronic to seed-stage startups.

In an interview, Seehafer said "What we're trying to do at Enzyme is use software to radically simplify the amount of human labor that goes into making all of this documentation the government needs to say 'yes' or 'no.'"

Like many entrepreneurs, Seehafer said, "I'm trying to create the kind of software I wish I had had."

Subsequent episodes of this webinar series will feature other leading solutions providers and focus on how to make the tool as successful and useful within the organization as possible.

"It's a fallacy to think you can buy a system and your problems are solved," said Cannon. "Like any database, you need to think through many aspects of what you put into the system and what you want to get out."

Quality and operations people in the medical device, Medtech, life sciences, biotech, and IVD fields can register for the complimentary series via the Cannon Quality Group website: https://www.cannonqualitygroup.com/contact-us/

About Cannon Quality Group

Cannon Quality Group has served over 200 companies to date with 88% of past clients still business. 30% have been acquired or gone public. The company helps startups set up their first quality management systems, achieve compliance to FDA standards and ISO 13485. Learn more at: www.cannonqualitygroup.com

Press Contact:

Laura Dorn

[email protected]

(925) 944-9468

SOURCE Cannon Quality Group

Related Links

https://www.cannonqualitygroup.com

