Nicor Gas' Community Impact Report highlights volunteerism and more than $6M in donations made to 336 Illinois nonprofits

Company exceeds corporate responsibility goals through record community giving

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicor Gas' 2025 Community Impact Report showcases the company's ongoing dedication to strengthening communities across Northern Illinois. In 2025, Nicor Gas and its foundations contributed more than $6 million to support community welfare and development through charitable giving and volunteerism. These efforts continue to focus on three strategic initiatives: supporting basic needs, protecting the environment and enabling economic opportunity.

Nicor Gas exceeds corporate responsibility goals through record community giving. Post this View PDF Nicor Gas 2025 Community Impact Report At-a-Glance

"As we release the 2025 Community Impact Report, I am inspired by the dedication of our employees, partners and neighbors who make our shared progress possible. This publication highlights that work in action. It reflects how Nicor Gas delivers Fuel for Life—not only by providing the energy people depend on, but by helping bring stability, support and possibility to communities across Northern Illinois. It is a privilege to lead an organization so deeply committed to service and we are proud of the collective impact reflected in these pages," said Wendell Dallas, President and CEO of Nicor Gas.

Nicor Gas has continued to make meaningful impact through charitable giving and community partnerships:

Support Basic Needs – Access to clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy is fundamental. Nicor Gas and its foundations extend that commitment by addressing other essential needs through partnerships with organizations such as River Bend Food Bank and Hesed House. These collaborations have helped deliver 22.5 million meals and provide 646,000 nights of shelter to those in need since 2021. In total, Nicor Gas and its foundations supported 381,000 families, exceeding its goal of 250,000 and continued to strengthen communities across Northern Illinois.

Protect the Environment – Nicor Gas and its foundations aim to advance its environmental stewardship goals by working to preserve 10,000 acres of open space across Northern Illinois. To date, the company has supported the protection of 11,100 acres of natural areas, reinforcing its commitment to conservation and habitat restoration. Support for organizations such as Ecology Action Center and Morton Arboretum helps expand access to cultural, educational and recreational resources. Since 2021, Nicor Gas partners have installed 16,500 pollinator plants and planted 12,000 trees, further enhancing biodiversity and sustainability across the region.

Enable Economic Opportunity – Through partnerships with organizations such as the Illinois Science and Technology Institute and Museum of Science and Industry, the company helps advance equitable economic growth, supports entrepreneurship and promotes long-term development. Since 2021, Nicor Gas and its foundations have infused $7.76 million into communities, surpassing its $5 million goal and demonstrating its dedication to driving meaningful impact and inclusive prosperity across the state.

To learn more and explore stories of impact, visit nicorgas.com/2025impact to read the full 2025 Community Impact Report and highlights from our nonprofit partners.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), and serves 2.3 million customers in more than 650 communities across Northern Illinois. Ranked as a Most Trusted Utility Brand by Escalent, Nicor Gas is fueling customer choice, innovation, economic growth and a sustainable energy future. Nicor Gas is working to keep bills as low as possible as we continue providing access to clean, safe and reliable natural gas. For more information, visit NicorGas.com.

SOURCE Nicor Gas