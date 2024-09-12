Nicor Gas expands Reuse Marketplace to Chicagoland Businesses

Expanded reuse and recycling market opportunities follow successful Rheaply pilot

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicor Gas is partnering with Rheaply to expand its regional Reuse Marketplace to businesses throughout the company's Northern Illinois service territory. The reuse marketplace is now available to an additional 650 communities, helping to drive the reuse of surplus inventory and materials coming out of businesses such as furniture, fixtures, equipment and other building products.

"As the largest natural gas provider in the state, we believe that a clean energy future is possible when we work together," said Meena Beyers, vice president of Business and Community Development at Nicor Gas. "Our collaboration with Rheaply is another way we can not only deliver the energy our business and nonprofit customers need, but also help with energy-saving resources and sustainability initiatives."

The Chicagoland Reuse Marketplace is now available to an additional 650 communities in Nicor Gas' service area. Post this

The expansion of the reuse marketplace to all Nicor Gas business customers follows a successful 2022 pilot; Rheaply's platform enabled Nicor Gas to offer surplus assets like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through a hyperlocal digital marketplace and sharing network for United Way member organizations. This private sharing approach made it possible for Nicor Gas to quickly connect its surplus assets to vetted and deserving nonprofit organizations that were eager to put those materials to good use.

During the four-month pilot, 137 listings were posted on the Rheaply platform, 198 offers were made and 159 offers were completed. This unlocked a total of $1.52 million of value created for nonprofit organizations and diverted 80,200 pounds of material from landfills, resulting in approximately 527 kilograms of estimated embodied carbon emissions avoided.

"Being able to extend Rheaply's reach into Nicor Gas' service areas in Western and Northern Illinois is going to be a major boon for the health, growth and impact of the Chicagoland Reuse Marketplace," said Garry Cooper, CEO of Rheaply. "I'm so excited to see the sustainability and community impact that comes as a result of this exciting partnership. Nicor's leadership to increase access to sustainability solutions in our community continues to be unmatched."

Businesses and nonprofits in Nicor Gas' Northern Illinois service area can sign up for the free federated reuse marketplace. Learn more by visiting, https://go.rheaply.com/nicor/signup.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.3 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities.

SOURCE Nicor Gas