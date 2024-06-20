Nicor Gas releases 2023 Community Impact Report, demonstrating commitment to Illinois communities

More than $5.3 million donated to over 160 nonprofits in Northern Illinois

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicor Gas unveiled its inaugural Community Impact Report that highlights the company's contributions to the welfare and development of the communities it serves through its charitable giving and volunteerism. The company focuses its efforts in three strategic areas to make a more meaningful impact with its nonprofit partners: supporting basic needs, protecting the environment and enabling economic opportunity.

View PDF Nicor Gas 2023 Community Impact At-a-Glance

"The Nicor Gas Community Impact Report is an opportunity to showcase our enduring commitment to the communities we serve and a reflection of our steadfast dedication to meet the energy needs of our customers while also empowering economic growth, supporting environmental stewardship and providing for the other basic needs of our neighbors," said Wendell Dallas, president and CEO of Nicor Gas. "This report encapsulates our journey of making a meaningful difference—one that resonates with the warmth of energy that goes beyond heating homes, to fueling hope, progress and a brighter future for all."

In 2021, Nicor Gas established three strategic objectives to guide its corporate responsibility efforts and this Community Impact highlights the company's progress in meeting those goals.

Support Basic Needs - Understanding that access to clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy is a fundamental need, Nicor Gas aims to extend this principle by addressing other essential needs of our customers. Through nonprofit partners like Northern Illinois Food Bank and The Salvation Army, the company has provided 5.4 million meals and 237,000 nights of shelter.

Protect the Environment - As part of the clean energy economy, Nicor Gas is committed to sustainability and environmental conservation. The company has set a goal to create, maintain and sustain 10,000 acres of open space across its Northern Illinois service territory. Through partnerships with esteemed organizations such as Brookfield Zoo and the Morton Arboretum, Nicor Gas aims to provide equitable access to cultural, educational and recreational places.

Enable Economic Opportunity - At the core of Nicor Gas's mission is the drive to fuel a vibrant Illinois economy. The company has established strategic community partnerships with organizations like the Quad County Urban League and continues to invest in underserved communities through the Northern Illinois Community Initiatives with the aim to unlock equitable economic opportunity, foster entrepreneurship and drive economic growth.

Last year, Nicor Gas and its foundations donated more than $5.3 million to United Way, Boys and Girls Club and more than 160 nonprofits in Northern Illinois. The company focuses its charitable giving on five pillars: environmental stewardship, diversity, community enrichment, education and basic needs support. To read the 2023 Community Impact Report, including grantee highlights, visit nicorgas.com/2023communityimpact.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.3 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

SOURCE Nicor Gas