Nicorette® and NicoDerm® CQ® Partner with Celebrity Chef Michael Voltaggio to Encourage Successful Quitters to Share Their Stories and Help Inspire the Next Generation of Quitters

To empower those looking to quit, Michael Voltaggio, American chef, restaurateur and winner of Bravo's Top Chef Season 6 has teamed up with Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ to share his successful quit story in a series of videos that will live on the brand's new platform, along with quit tips and product information.

"Growing up, smoking was always around. It was a part of the restaurant culture and my mom, stepfather and brother all smoked so eventually, I picked up the habit as well," said Voltaggio. "I didn't realize it was a problem until I wanted to stop doing it. Nicorette really helped me through the process of quitting – when I found myself having a craving throughout the day, it gave me something to reach for instead of a cigarette."

For more than 20 years, Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ have helped people successfully quit smoking. Nicorette is available in gum, lozenges and mini lozenges and helps people quit smoking by gradually stepping down exposure to nicotine. NicoDerm CQ is a nicotine patch that's specially designed to help people quit smoking. Studies show that nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products combined with behavioral support can double one's chances of quitting smoking.

"My brother was a big inspiration for me to quit, and I know how important it is to surround yourself with people that can support you through a big decision, through that goal, and through that process," Voltaggio continued. "Since quitting smoking, I've become a better version of myself in so many ways. That's why I've partnered with Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ and am sharing my story – to help others quit smoking and become the best version of themselves."

"Quitting smoking is not easy. It is something that requires dedication and a strong support network," said Scott Yacovino, Brand Director of Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ. "We're proud to have helped people millions of people successfully quit smoking over the last two decades and we are committed to helping the next generation of quitters. Each quit story is different, so we're excited to have a platform to celebrate people's success and thrilled to partner with Chef Voltaggio who can inspire others on their quit journey."

Help encourage those who are trying to quit. Beginning May 8, people can share their quit story on stories.quit.com and share on social media using #BetterTogether.

