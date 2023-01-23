Nicotine gum market size to grow by USD 1.01 billion from 2020 to 2025: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nicotine gum market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.01 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nicotine Gum Market

The global nicotine gum market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer nicotine gum in the market are British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ITC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Major Pharmaceuticals Inc., Walgreen Co., and others.

The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Vendors in the market compete on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence.

British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers nicotine gum products under the brand name of Lyft.

Cambrex Corp. - The company offers nicotine gum products under the brand name Nicotine Polacrilex.

Cipla Inc. - The company offers nicotine gum products under the brand name Nicotex.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers nicotine gum products under the brand name Nicotinell.

The company offers nicotine gum products under the brand name Nicotinell. For details on vendors and their offerings - Request a sample report

The 2-mg nicotine segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In 2021, this segment dominated the global nicotine gums market, with a 70.9% revenue share. The growth of the 2-mg nicotine segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of new flavors.

Based on geography, the global nicotine gum market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global nicotine gum market.

North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the nicotine gum market in North America . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe . Many people in the region are trying to quit smoking, which will drive the nicotine gum market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Leading drivers - The increasing number of people trying to quit smoking is driving the nicotine gum market growth. Many people across the world are trying to quit smoking with the help of various smoking cessation aids, such as e-cigarettes and nicotine gum. Public awareness programs and campaigns are being conducted across the world to encourage people to stop smoking. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) observes May 31st of every year as World No Tobacco Day. Similarly, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids helps people reduce tobacco use. Such awareness programs are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends – The launch of new products is a key trend in the market. Successful product launches increase the revenue inflow and market share of players. They also retain the interest of consumers in the market. For instance, in February 2020, Lucy goods launched a new nicotine gum product with cinnamon fruit and mint flavor in California, US. Such product launches will support the nicotine gum market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Health issues associated with smoking cessation products are challenging the nicotine gum market growth. Long-term use of nicotine gums can lead to health issues such as hair loss and skin irritation. In addition, users of nicotine gums are at a higher risk of heart palpitations and chest pain. Such health issues may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Nicotine Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 4.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ITC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Major Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Walgreen Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

