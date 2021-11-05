NICU Catheters Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.5% as Neonatal Coronavirus Infection Management Gains Prominence, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NICU catheters market is estimated to observe steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Growing incidence of preterm births, low birthweight births, and increasing demand for neonatal care are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities to the NICU catheters market.

According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 15 million babies were born preterm in 2018. The cases of premature deaths are also rising steadily over the years. Hence, to control such deaths, the use of NICU catheters is essential. Hence, these factors are likely to fuel the growth of the NICU catheters market.

Transparency Market Research has conducted an extensive research on various aspects related to the growth of the NICU catheters market. The analysts at TMR expect the global market for NICU catheters to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The global NICU catheters market is expected to cross US$ 650 Mn valuation by 2031.

Even though NICU catheters are in extensive demand in various regions, there are some challenges that need to be focused upon. The problem of thromboembolism is a major concern with the use of umbilical arterial catheters. In order to prevent this problem, players in the NICU catheters market are raising awareness about the guidelines standardizing the use of umbilical catheters in neonates. Furthermore, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) are being made using polyurethane. The use of this material is helping in delivering extensive strength and flow rates. These factors are projected to propel the growth prospects of the NICU catheters market to a considerable extent.

Key Findings of Report

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICCs) to Experience Rise in Demand

The use of PICCs is increasing steadily. The PICC segment held a dominating position in 2020. The same trend is estimated to be continued during the forecast period. The extensive use of PICCs in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) to offer nutrition and long-term medication to premature and full-term infants to ensure promising growth for the NICU catheters market. Manufacturers in the NICU catheters market are concentrating on expanding their production capacities to increase their focus on PICCs.

Neonatal COVID-19 Management Gaining Popularity across Healthcare Facilities

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to immense strain on healthcare facilities. Infants are at high risk of COVID-19 transmission as their immunity is not well-developed. The cases of pregnant mothers and infants contracting the novel infection had increased considerably. Thus, to avoid such incidences, the demand for neonatal coronavirus infection management has increased exponentially. Many countries such as Canada, Brazil, India, and Pakistan are laying emphasis on neonatal coronavirus infection management. These factors will have a profound impact on the growth of the NICU catheters market.

Some well-entrenched players in the NICU catheters market are Vigmed AB (Greiner Bio-One International GmbH), Becton Dickinson and Company, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Advin Health Care, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Pergo, Bactiguard AB, Footprint Medical Incorporated, and Vygon SA.

Global NICU Catheters Market – Segmentation

By Type

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICCs)

Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)

Umbilical Venous Catheters (UVCs)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

