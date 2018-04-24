NIC+ZOE Launches First Shoe Line

The NIC+ZOE Spring footwear collection consists of 15 styles across five categories – espadrilles, heels, sandals, sneakers, and wedges. The shoes range in price from $98 - $170 SRP and are available now for purchase in-store and online at NIC+ZOE, Nordstrom and Von Maur and online only at Lord & Taylor.

NIC+ZOE shoes are thoughtfully crafted for comfort with quality materials and include lightweight and flexible outsoles, and ultra-padded foot beds. The entire line is sleek enough to wear all day and versatile enough to wear from day to night, with modern feminine shapes designed to be worn from season to season.

"At NIC+ZOE we strive to be a women's one-stop wardrobe solution and with the addition of NIC+ZOE Shoes we can truly provide that from head to toe," said Susie Mulder, Chief Executive Officer at NIC+ZOE. "The shoes were designed to meet our customer's ever-changing lifestyles by providing comfort and support with the same high-quality materials and unexpected details they have come to expect and love from our clothes."

The line consists of creative, on-trend shoes for women who need the utmost flexibility with their wardrobe. Product highlights include:

Espadrille – Eliza ( $98 SRP) – Combining woven suede and leather in a classic espadrille gives this sandal just the right amount of textural interest. Available in Black, Pewter, and Rose Gold .



Sandal – Sandy ( $110 SRP) – The summer sandal reinvented in an easy single band slide, the perfect low block heel shoe for long summer dresses or poolside parties. Available in Silver/White chain with fringe embellished, Black sequin or Gunmetal fringe.



As part of the launch, customers who purchase a pair of shoes in one of the brands eight retail stores will receive a gift with purchase – a NIC+ZOE shoe bag. For more information about NIC+ZOE Shoes and to shop the full collection, visit nicandzoe.com/the-latest/niczoe-shoes.

About NIC+ZOE

Founded in 2006, NIC+ZOE is an American fashion brand rooted in Boston, known for its expertise in innovative knitwear and making apparel that moves with women throughout their inspired and fulfilling lives. The close-knit company reflects the spirit and wanderlust of its founder and designer, Dorian Lightbown, who has given the brand a name for itself through its commitment to craftsmanship and quality featuring designs tailored to dynamic and layered women, making it easy for them to dress for all of life's moments both big and small. NIC+ZOE has approximately 800 points of sale throughout the U.S. and Canada in major department stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Lord & Taylor, Hudson's Bay and Neiman Marcus Direct as well as 600+ specialty stores. The full collection is also available online at www.nicandzoe.com.

