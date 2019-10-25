NIEA Funded to Support Diverse Teachers in PreK-12 Classrooms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Indian Education Association (NIEA) is proud to announce its selection as a member of the Diverse Teachers cohort at NewSchools Venture Fund, generously supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

NIEA is one of 14 organizations in the cohort. Each cohort member is committed to enhancing the recruitment, development and retention of underrepresented teachers, (including Black, Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander and Native American/Alaskan Native teachers). In addition to financial support, NewSchools will provide management assistance and create a community of practice for the cohort members.

"NIEA has two objectives for scaling our impact," said NIEA Education Specialist Kurrinn Abrams, Seneca Nation. "The first is 'School Level Talent Management Training and Support' to support the need for hiring high-quality Native teachers and retaining them in the long term. The second objective is 'Piloting a Tribal Certification Program' to grow the pipeline of accredited Native teachers and establish tribal sovereignty over the teacher certification process."

"I am proud of NewSchools' commitment to this work," said Frances Messano, a senior managing partner at NewSchools Venture Fund who leads the Diverse Leaders strategy. "Today's students are the most racially diverse in the history of this country and it is time to have teachers who match that diversity. We, with support from the Walton Family Foundation, are eager to support this new cohort focused on diversifying the teaching force. This cohort is an impressive group that will make a difference," she added.

NIEA is the Nation's most inclusive advocacy organization advancing comprehensive culture-based educational opportunities for American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. Formed by Native educators in 1969 to encourage a national discourse on education. For more information visit www.niea.org.

NewSchools Venture Fund is a national nonprofit that supports and invests in promising teams of educators and innovators who want to reimagine learning. We help them accomplish their missions to achieve outstanding results for the schools, students and educators they serve. We are committed to helping students graduate high school prepared and inspired to achieve their most ambitious dreams and plans. Through our investing, management assistance, network building, and thought leadership, NewSchools helps to reimagine PreK-12 education.

