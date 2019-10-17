NIEA Issues Apology and Resolution in Support of LGBTQ2S Students, Educators, and Community Members

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marita Hinds, President of the National Indian Education Association (NIEA), released the following statement regarding inappropriate and hurtful remarks made by contracted entertainers during the NIEA Convention in Minneapolis, MN, last Friday:

"On behalf of the NIEA Board of Directors, I extend my sincere apologies for the hurtful action and jokes of the entertainment, Williams and Ree, last week during our celebration and awards ceremony. NIEA strongly rejects the offensive references to the LGBTQ2S community which tarnished the purpose and intent of this celebratory moment.

Native communities have long held sacred all gender and sexual identities, including through the ceremonial role of two spirit people as leaders. Despite this special place in our communities, LGBTQ2S students face disproportionate rates of school discipline, bullying, harassment, and mental health concerns in classrooms today. All Native identities, cultures, and spiritualities must be recognized and valued for our LGBTQ2S students to thrive.

On October 12, 2019, the NIEA membership passed NIEA Resolution 2019 –E01, titled 'In Support of Native Students, Educators, and Community Members Who Identify as LGBTQ2S.' Through this resolution, NIEA commits to honor, advocate, and take action for the role and identity of all people in our community."

Next week, key NIEA staff will attend the 76th Annual National Congress of the American Indian (NCAI) Convention and Marketplace in Albuquerque to meet with the NCAI Two Spirit Task Force to develop advocacy priorities and recommendations that support LGBTQ2S students and community members.

The purpose of the meeting according to NCAI is "to develop and share approaches and solutions to policy issues that affect Two Spirit/LGBTQ community members in a manner consistent with tribal self-determination."

Visit NIEA at www.niea.org for more information and updates as they occur.

CONTACT

Geneva HorseChief-Hamilton, geneva@niea.org

SOURCE National Indian Education Association

Related Links

http://www.niea.org

