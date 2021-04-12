Nielsen Market Lift Offers Marketers In Over 30 New Markets Accountability For Their Ad Investments

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) announced the global launch of Nielsen Market Lift. Market Lift falls within Nielsen's Audience Outcomes solution, which is focused on helping marketers maximise their return on investment and move with velocity. Nielsen Market Lift is a cloud-based campaign measurement tool that unlocks the ability to evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of marketing campaigns on both a large national scale as well as on small scale test and learn advertisements.

Nielsen Market Lift brings together Nielsen's trusted analytics powered by automated and scalable cloud based modeling to quickly deliver results across a range of tactics including markets, categories, media types and channels. With Nielsen Market Lift, marketers can now quickly answer day-to-day questions on their targeted campaign initiatives and make informed decisions on their strategic rollouts.

Nielsen Market Lift will be available in 37 markets around the world spanning Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, enabling marketers around the world the power to rapidly provide the impact of their investments, with greater coverage across campaign size and geography. The initial launch includes the following markets, in which Nielsen Market Lift is available today: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Chinese Mainland, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, U.K. and U.S.. Throughout the remainder of 2021, Colombia, Denmark, France, India, Japan, Peru, Philippines and Vietnam will be included.

Lana Busignani, Nielsen Executive Vice President, International Planning & Outcomes said, "As digitisation and technology continues to accelerate, there is an expectation from executives for marketers to be accountable for the investments they are making and have the ability to deliver hard evidence, in-market, of business outcomes."

"Advertisers must deliver outcomes, publishers want to prove the value of their platform and agencies are asked to deliver results. The need for ROI outcomes is exponentially increasing and Nielsen has the unique data assets and analytics to help our clients quantify effectiveness," Busignani added.

Jacob Goethals, Nielsen Market Lift Product Strategy Lead added, "Nielsen Market Lift offers speed, quality, automation and global reach. Nielsen has an unmatched global footprint that measures sales lift across media channels around the world. No two markets are the same, and our global experience enables marketers to optimise their advertising spend strategically.

"Nielsen Market Lift is engineered to bring agility and flexibility to users with a data agnostic design that allows users to leverage Nielsen's trove of syndicated data in FMCG or for clients to use their own data to measure across verticals with the same trusted methodology," concluded Goethals.

Nielsen Market Lift is part of Nielsen's mission to deliver outcome measurement around the world so marketers can maximise their ROI, move with velocity and be budget friendly. With Nielsen's actionable and comprehensive metrics media buyers and sellers can evaluate ad performance and make smarter decisions.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is EverythingTM to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

From time to time, Nielsen may use its website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted and accessible on our website at https://www.nielsen.com/investors , and our social media accounts: Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nielsen , LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nielsen/ , Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Nielsen/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lifeatnielsen/ .

