Nielsen-Massey Vanillas to Unveil Pure Lemon Paste, a Time-Saving, Premium Flavor Product at Summer Fancy Food Show

"For years, chefs have told us how much they love our vanilla paste because it saves them time in the kitchen while delivering the quality and care they expect from Nielsen-Massey," said Kirk Trofholz, Chief Executive Officer. "Our new Pure Lemon Paste is crafted with the same strict quality standards and works as a delicious finisher to elevate a variety of dishes."

Earlier this year, Nielsen-Massey released No Sugar Added versions of its Madagascar Bourbon and Pure Vanilla Extracts as well as four new Organic Pure Flavor Extracts, including Almond, Lemon, Orange and Peppermint. All these products, including Pure Lemon Paste, are all-natural, allergen-free, GMO-free and certified Kosher and Gluten-Free.

Nielsen-Massey's full product line will be showcased at the Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest specialty food industry trade event in North America, from June 30 - July 2, 2018, in New York City. Visitors will get their first taste of Pure Lemon Paste when they visit the company at Booth 1559.

Pure Lemon Paste will be available for purchase in 4- and 18-ounce bottles in summer 2018. For more information and to purchase new products, please visit nielsenmassey.com.

About Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

Throughout its 110-year history, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of fine vanilla extracts. With more than a century's worth of experience in creating and perfecting custom blends and flavors, the third-generation family company uses a proprietary cold-extraction process to ensure more than 300 flavors are preserved in its vanilla extracts. The company's line of Pure Vanilla products includes: Vanilla Beans and Extracts from Madagascar, Tahiti and Mexico; Pure Vanilla Extract; Madagascar Bourbon No Sugar Added Pure Vanilla Extract and No Sugar Added Pure Vanilla Extract; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Powder and Pure Vanilla Powder; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste and Pure Vanilla Bean Paste; Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Sugar; Organic Fairtrade Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract and Organic Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Beans.

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas also offers a complete line of Pure Flavors: Organic Pure Almond Extract and Pure Almond Extract; Pure Chocolate Extract; Pure Coffee Extract; Organic Pure Lemon Extract, Pure Lemon Extract and Pure Lemon Paste; Organic Pure Orange Extract and Pure Orange Extract; Organic Pure Peppermint Extract and Pure Peppermint Extract; Orange Blossom Water and Rose Water. All Nielsen-Massey products are all-natural, allergen-free, GMO-free and certified Kosher and Gluten-Free.

The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.

Mission statement: Nielsen-Massey Vanillas is on a mission to delight people with nature's finest tasting vanillas and flavors.

