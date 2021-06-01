Nielsen: ONE Championship Ranks Among Top 10 Global Sports Properties In Viewership And Engagement

ONE Championship, which launched less than 10 years ago, is also growing at the fastest rate of any major global sports property, with its digital follower growth across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube at +113% — 28% higher than the next closest sports property in the Nielsen study.

ONE Championship sits at #7 overall in total followers across these platforms, per Nielsen.

In cumulative reach, ONE Championship ranks #3 behind English Premier League (#1) and UEFA Champions League (#2), and ahead of UFC (#6), according to Nielsen. Cumulative reach measures the number of unique viewers who tune in to watch at least one minute of a TV broadcast.

ONE Championship also ranks #4 overall in total video views, with over 6.1 billion across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, just behind the UFC (#3) and the NFL (#2).

In terms of engagement on Facebook, ONE Championship ranks #5, just behind the NBA (#4) and ahead of the UFC (#6). Football properties EPL, UEFA, and LaLiga round out the top three, per Nielsen.

According to Nielsen, ONE Championship also ranked #10 in 2020 broadcast hours despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a span of nearly three months without live global events.

ONE Championship (ONE) is the largest global sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more. ONE hosts the biggest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world's best martial artists and world champions on the largest global media broadcast in Asia. ONE Esports, a subsidiary of ONE Championship, runs Asia's largest global esports Championship Series with some of the biggest blockbuster game titles in the world. With a focus on both martial arts and esports, ONE Championship is currently the largest producer of millennial live sports content in Asia. In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts across 150+ countries with some of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Star Sports, iQIYI, TV5, Astro, ClaroSports, Startimes, Fox Sports, Thairath TV, Turner Sports, Skynet, Mediacorp, Great Sports, Mediaset Italia, ProSiebenSat.1, Dubai Sports, and more.

