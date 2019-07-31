Nielsen Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) announced its second quarter 2019 results and reaffirmed revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow guidance for 2019. The company also raised adjusted EPS guidance to $1.70-1.80 from $1.63-1.77 previously.

David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Nielsen has evolved significantly over the past year. Our second quarter results were once again slightly ahead of our expectations. We continue to make progress on our transformation into a product driven technology company, making faster, bolder decisions that enhance value for our clients. We were pleased with revenue trends in both Media and Connect and have also demonstrated progress in moving towards a modern architecture, highlighted by the successful transition of our National TV measurement processing to the cloud. We have aligned our organization around two industry-leading businesses serving the media and fast moving consumer goods industries that are capable of greater profitability, higher cash flow conversion, and delivering strong shareholder value."

Kenny continued, "The strategic review continues and the Board is focused on completing the process by the third quarter earnings release. We will discuss the outcome and go-forward plan at the conclusion of the process. In addition, we remain focused on executing on our growth strategies and positioning the company to maximize value for all of our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

2nd quarter revenues were $1,628 million , down 1.2% reported, or up 1.2% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year.

, down 1.2% reported, or up 1.2% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year. Nielsen Global Media revenues increased 1.1% to $856 million , or 2.0% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year.

, or 2.0% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year. Audience Measurement revenues increased 3.5%, or 4.2% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to continued client adoption of our Total Audience Measurement system, partly offset by pressure in local television measurement.



Plan/Optimize revenues decreased 4.9%, or a decrease of 3.3% on a constant currency basis primarily driven by historical data sales related to a product category exit and pressure in Telecom, partially offset by a recent acquisition.

Nielsen Global Connect revenues decreased 3.5% to $772 million , or an increase of 0.4% on a constant currency basis.

, or an increase of 0.4% on a constant currency basis. Measure revenues decreased 2.5%, or an increase of 1.7% on a constant currency basis, reflecting strong performance in retail measurement services and improved trends in Emerging Markets.



Predict/Activate revenues decreased 5.8%, or 2.6% on a constant currency basis, reflecting continued softness in areas such as innovation and custom analytics.

Net income increased 70.8% to $123 million , or 83.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to $72 million in the prior year, due to lower restructuring charges and lower tax expense, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization.

, or 83.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to in the prior year, due to lower restructuring charges and lower tax expense, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization. Net income per share on a diluted basis was $0.34 per share, compared to $0.20 per share in the prior year.

per share, compared to per share in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.53 per share, compared to $0.47 per share in the prior year, driven by higher operating profit and a lower effective tax rate.

per share, compared to per share in the prior year, driven by higher operating profit and a lower effective tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.4% to $470 million , or 2.0% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year.

, or 2.0% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 45 basis points to 28.9%, or 20 basis points on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year, as productivity initiatives were partially offset by investments in growth initiatives.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2019 , Nielsen's cash and cash equivalents were $393 million and gross debt was $8,645 million .

, Nielsen's cash and cash equivalents were and gross debt was . Net debt (gross debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $8,252 million and Nielsen's net debt leverage ratio was 4.48x at the end of the quarter.

and Nielsen's net debt leverage ratio was 4.48x at the end of the quarter. Cash flow from operations decreased to $226 million for the second quarter of 2019, from $242 million in the prior year. Cash flow performance was primarily driven by working capital timing, partially offset by lower interest, restructuring and tax payments.

for the second quarter of 2019, from in the prior year. Cash flow performance was primarily driven by working capital timing, partially offset by lower interest, restructuring and tax payments. Cash taxes were $76 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $79 million in the prior year.

for the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the prior year. Net capital expenditures were $108 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $118 million in the prior year.

for the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the prior year. Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $118 million , compared to $124 million in the prior year.

Capital Allocation

Nielsen did not repurchase ordinary shares during the second quarter of 2019. The company has a total of $228 million remaining for repurchases under the existing share repurchase program as of June 30, 2019.

On July 18, 2019, our Board of Directors approved our quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 5, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2019.

2019 Full Year Guidance

The company is reiterating 2019 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow guidance and raising Adj. EPS guidance as highlighted below.

Total revenue growth on a constant currency basis: Flat to +1.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 28 - 29%

Adjusted EBITDA: $1,800 - $1,900 million

- million Adjusted earnings per share: $1.70 - $1.80 (previously $1.63 - $1.77 )

- (previously - ) Free cash flow: $525 - $575 million

2019 Guidance Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The below table presents a reconciliation from forecasted revenue to revenue on a constant currency basis for our 2019 guidance:

(IN MILLIONS)

2019 Guidance



% Variance Constant Currency

2018 Revenue Constant Currency

Total Revenue

$ ~6,485



Flat to 1.5%

$ 6,435

























The below table presents a reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for our 2019 guidance:

(IN MILLIONS)



Net income

$280 - $340 Interest expense, net

~400 Provision for income taxes

~125 Depreciation and amortization

~750 Restructuring charges

~150 Share-based compensation expense and Other

~120 Adjusted EBITDA

$1,800 – 1,900

The below table presents a reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Nielsen Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income to calculate Adjusted Earnings per Share (diluted) for our 2019 guidance:

(IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Net income attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$270 - $320 Depreciation and amortization associated with acquisition-related tangible and intangible assets

~200 Restructuring charges

~150 Share-based compensation expense and Other

~120 Tax effect of above items

~(140) Adjusted earnings

$605 - $640 Adjusted earnings per share

$1.70 – $1.80









The below table presents a reconciliation from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow for our 2019 guidance:

(IN MILLIONS)



Net cash provided by operating activities

$1,055 - $1,105 Less: Capital expenditures, net

~(530) Free cash flow

$525 - $575

Conference Call and Webcast

Results of Operations—(Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the amounts included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations:





Three Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues

$ 1,628



$ 1,647



$ 3,191



$ 3,257

Cost of revenues



699





698





1,394





1,417

Selling, general and administrative expenses



483





494





963





987

Depreciation and amortization (1)



185





162





364





329

Restructuring charges



12





65





47





89

Operating income



249





228





423





435

Interest income



1





2





3





4

Interest expense



(100)





(100)





(199)





(196)

Foreign currency exchange transaction losses, net



(1)





(4)





(4)





(4)

Other income/(expense), net



-





(5)





5





(4)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in

net loss of affiliates



149





121





228





235

Provision for income taxes



(23)





(44)





(55)





(83)

Equity in net loss of affiliates



-





(1)





-





(1)

Net income



126





76





173





151

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



3





4





7





7

Net income attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$ 123



$ 72



$ 166



$ 144

Net income per share of common stock, basic































Net income attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$ 0.35



$ 0.20



$ 0.47



$ 0.40

Net income per share of common stock, diluted































Net income attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$ 0.34



$ 0.20



$ 0.47



$ 0.40

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic



355,630,327





355,773,490





355,539,038





356,115,127

Dilutive shares of common stock



997,381





602,670





954,854





707,962

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted



356,627,708





356,376,160





356,493,892





356,823,089







(1) Depreciation and amortization associated with tangible and intangible assets acquired in business combinations were $53 million and $107 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and $56 million and $112 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Certain Non-GAAP Measures

We use the non-GAAP financial measures discussed below to evaluate our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and indebtedness. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations, cash flows and indebtedness and that when this non-GAAP financial information is viewed with our GAAP financial information, investors are provided with valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance and is consistent with how management evaluates the company's operating performance and liquidity. In addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and, in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. None of the non-GAAP measures presented should be considered as an alternative to net income or loss, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other measures of operating performance and financial condition, liquidity or indebtedness derived in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of these terms may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by others in our industry due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation.

Constant Currency Presentation

We evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance and is consistent with how management evaluates the Company's performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. No adjustment has been made to foreign currency exchange transaction gains or losses in the calculation of constant currency net income.

Organic Constant Currency Presentation

We define organic constant currency revenue as constant currency revenue excluding the net effect of business acquisitions and divestitures over the past twelve months. Refer to the Constant Currency Presentation section above for the definition of constant currency. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

The below table presents a reconciliation from revenue on a reported basis to revenue on a constant currency basis and organic constant currency basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

(IN MILLIONS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reported



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Reported



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Reported



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Constant Currency



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Constant Currency



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Organic



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Organic Constant Currency



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Organic Constant Currency



































































Revenues by

segment































































Measure

$ 546



$ 560





(2.5) %

$ 537





1.7 %

$ 546



$ 537





1.7 % Predict/Activate



226





240





(5.8) %



232





(2.6) %



223





229





(2.6) % Connect

$ 772



$ 800





(3.5) %

$ 769





0.4 %

$ 769



$ 766





0.4 %

































































Audience

Measurement

$ 622



$ 601





3.5 %

$ 597





4.2 %

$ 620



$ 597





3.9 % Plan/Optimize



234





246





(4.9) %



242





(3.3) %



227





242





(6.2) % Media

$ 856



$ 847





1.1 %

$ 839





2.0 %

$ 847



$ 839





1.0 % Total

$ 1,628



$ 1,647





(1.2) %

$ 1,608





1.2 %

$ 1,616



$ 1,605





0.7 %

(IN MILLIONS) (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reported



Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Reported



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Reported



Six Months Ended June 30 2018 Constant Currency



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Constant Currency



Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Organic



Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Organic Constant Currency



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Organic Constant Currency



































































Revenues by

segment































































Measure

$ 1,085



$ 1,123





(3.4) %

$ 1,067





1.7 %

$ 1,084



$ 1,067





1.6 % Predict/Activate



424





463





(8.4) %



444





(4.5) %



419





438





(4.3) % Connect

$ 1,509



$ 1,586





(4.9) %

$ 1,511





(0.1) %

$ 1,503



$ 1,505





(0.1) %

































































Audience

Measurement

$ 1,227



$ 1,197





2.5 %

$ 1,189





3.2 %

$ 1,224



$ 1,189





2.9 % Plan/Optimize



455





474





(4.0) %



465





(2.2) %



441





465





(5.2) % Media

$ 1,682



$ 1,671





0.7 %

$ 1,654





1.7 %

$ 1,665



$ 1,654





0.7 % Total

$ 3,191



$ 3,257





(2.0) %

$ 3,165





0.8 %

$ 3,168



$ 3,159





0.3 %

The below table presents a reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA on a reported basis to a constant currency basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

(IN MILLIONS) (UNAUDITED)

Three

Months Ended

June 30,

2019

Reported



Three

Months Ended

June 30,

2018

Reported



% Variance

2019 vs. 2018

Reported



Three

Months Ended

June 30,

2018

Constant

Currency



% Variance

2019 vs. 2018

Constant

Currency

Net Income attributable to Nielsen

Shareholders

$ 123



$ 72





70.8 %

$ 67





83.6 %









































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 470



$ 468





0.4 %

$ 461





2.0 %

(IN MILLIONS) (UNAUDITED)

Six

Months Ended

June 30,

2019

Reported



Six

Months Ended

June 30,

2018

Reported



% Variance

2019 vs. 2018

Reported



Six

Months Ended

June 30,

2018

Constant

Currency



% Variance

2019 vs. 2018

Constant

Currency

Net Income attributable to Nielsen

Shareholders

$ 166



$ 144





15.3 %

$ 132





25.8 %









































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 885



$ 891





(0.7) %

$ 874





1.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from our consolidated statements of operations before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets, share-based compensation expense and other non-operating items from our consolidated statements of operations, as well as certain other items that arise outside the ordinary course of our continuing operations specifically described below.

Restructuring charges : We exclude restructuring expenses, which primarily include employee severance, office consolidation and contract termination charges, from our Adjusted EBITDA to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. By excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP measures, management is better able to evaluate our ability to utilize our existing assets and estimate the long-term value these assets will generate for us. Furthermore, we believe that the adjustments of these items more closely correlate with the sustainability of our operating performance.

Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets : We exclude the impact of charges related to the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets. We believe that the exclusion of these impairments, which are non-cash, allows for more meaningful comparisons of operating results to peer companies. We believe that this increases period-to-period comparability and is useful to evaluate the performance of the total company.

Share-based compensation expense : We exclude the impact of costs relating to share-based compensation. Due to the subjective assumptions and a variety of award types, we believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense, which is typically non-cash, allows for more meaningful comparisons of operating results to peer companies. Share-based compensation expense can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.

Other non-operating expenses, net : We exclude foreign currency exchange transaction gains and losses primarily related to intercompany financing arrangements as well as other non-operating income and expense items, such as, gains and losses recorded on business combinations or dispositions, sales of investments, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and early redemption payments made in connection with debt refinancing. We believe that the adjustments of these items more closely correlate with the sustainability of our operating performance.

Other items : To measure operating performance, we exclude certain expenses and gains that arise outside the ordinary course of our continuing operations. Such costs primarily include legal settlements, acquisition related expenses, business optimization costs and other transaction costs. We believe the exclusion of such amounts allows management and the users of the financial statements to better understand our financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP, and our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by others in our industry due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. In addition to Adjusted EBITDA being a significant measure of performance for management purposes, we also believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or cash flows as measures of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted Earnings per Share

We define Adjusted Earnings per Share as net income attributable to Nielsen shareholders per share (diluted) from continuing operations from our consolidated statements of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization associated with acquired tangible and intangible assets, restructuring charges, impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets, share-based compensation expense, other non-operating items from our consolidated statements of operations and certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature, adjusted for income taxes related to these items. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operating performance.

The below table presents reconciliations from net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)

(IN MILLIONS)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$ 123



$ 72



$ 166



$ 144

Interest expense, net



99





98





196





192

Provision for income taxes



23





44





55





83

Depreciation and amortization



185





162





364





329

EBITDA



430





376





781





748

Equity in net loss of affiliates



-





1





-





1

Other non-operating expense, net



4





13





6





15

Restructuring charges



12





65





47





89

Share-based compensation expense



11





7





26





20

Other items (a)



13





6





25





18

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 470



$ 468



$ 885



$ 891







(a) Other items primarily consist of business optimization costs, including strategic review costs, and transaction related costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, other items primarily consist of transaction related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, other items primarily consist of transaction related costs and business optimization costs.

The below table presents reconciliations from diluted net income per share to Adjusted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)

(IN MILLIONS)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income attributable to Nielsen shareholders per share of

common stock, diluted

$ 0.34



$ 0.20



$ 0.47



$ 0.40

Depreciation and amortization associated with acquisition-related

tangible and intangible assets



0.15





0.16





0.30





0.31

Restructuring



0.03





0.18





0.13





0.25

Share-based compensation



0.03





0.02





0.07





0.06

Other non-operating (income)/expense, net



0.00





0.03





0.00





0.03

Other items (a)



0.04





0.02





0.07





0.05

Tax effect of above items



(0.08)





(0.14)





(0.17)





(0.23)

Discrete tax benefit/(provision)



0.01





-





0.01





-

Adjusted earnings per share

$ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 0.88



$ 0.87



(a) Other items primarily consist of business optimization costs, including strategic review costs, and transaction related costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, other items primarily consist of transaction related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, other items primarily consist of transaction related costs and business optimization costs.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus contributions to the Nielsen Foundation, less capital expenditures, net. We believe providing free cash flow information provides valuable supplemental liquidity information regarding the cash flow that may be available for discretionary use by us in areas such as the distributions of dividends, repurchase of common stock, voluntary repayment of debt obligations or to fund our strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, if any. However, free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows entirely available for discretionary purposes; for example, the repayment of principal amounts borrowed is not deducted from free cash flow. Key limitations of the free cash flow measure include the assumptions that we will be able to refinance our existing debt when it matures and meet other cash flow obligations from financing activities, such as principal payments on debt. Free cash flow is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP. The following table presents reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:





Three Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited)

(IN MILLIONS)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 226



$ 242



$ 183



$ 125

Less: Capital expenditures, net



(108)





(118)





(230)





(246)

Free cash flow

$ 118



$ 124



$ (47)



$ (121)



Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage Ratio

The net debt leverage ratio is defined as net debt (gross debt less cash and cash equivalents) as of the balance sheet date divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months then ended. Net debt and the net debt leverage ratio are commonly used metrics to evaluate and compare leverage between companies and are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of net debt and the net debt leverage ratio as of June 30, 2019 is as follows:

(IN MILLIONS) (Unaudited)

Gross debt as of June 30, 2019

$ 8,645

Less: Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019



(393)

Net debt as of June 30, 2019

$ 8,252











Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018

$ 1,850

Less: Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018



891

Add: Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019



885

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019

$ 1,844











Net debt leverage ratio as of June 30, 2019



4.48x



