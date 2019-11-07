Nielsen Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) announced its third quarter 2019 results, reaffirmed revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow guidance for 2019, and increased Adjusted EPS guidance for 2019. Separately, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has concluded its previously announced review of strategic alternatives and has decided to separate the Global Media and Global Connect businesses through a spin-off of the Global Connect business.

David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter results. Both Media and Connect revenues were ahead of our expectations, reflecting strong execution as well as our focus on driving faster, bolder decisions to enhance value for Nielsen and for our clients. We also announced today the conclusion of our strategic review and our decision to separate Global Media and Global Connect. As we look forward, we remain focused on executing on our growth strategies and positioning both businesses to create value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2019 Results

3rd quarter revenues were $1,616 million , up 1.0%, or 2.4% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year.

, up 1.0%, or 2.4% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year. Nielsen Global Media revenues increased 3.9% to $870 million , or 4.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year.

, or 4.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year. Audience Measurement revenues increased 4.2%, or 4.7% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to continued client adoption of our Total Audience Measurement system, partly offset by pressure in local television measurement.



Plan/Optimize revenues increased 3.3%, or 4.2% on a constant currency basis, driven in part by growth at Gracenote as expected, offset in part by pressure in Telecom.

Nielsen Global Connect revenues decreased 2.2% to $746 million , or flat on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year.

, or flat on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year. Measure revenues decreased 2.8%, or 0.4% on a constant currency basis, reflecting stronger performance in retail measurement services and improved trends in Emerging Markets, offset by declines in Developed Markets.



Predict/Activate revenues decreased 0.9%, or an increase of 0.9% on a constant currency basis, reflecting an improvement in custom analytics, partly offset by pressure in innovation.

Net loss for the third quarter was $472 million , compared to net income of $96 million in the third quarter of 2018. Net loss per share on a diluted basis was $1.33 per share, compared to net income per share on a diluted basis of $0.27 for the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the company recorded an impairment charge of $1,004 million , or $2.82 per share, related to the writedown of goodwill in our Connect segment as a result of our interim impairment assessment. Net loss was also impacted by a tax benefit related to the resolution of prior year audits and lower restructuring charges.

, compared to net income of in the third quarter of 2018. Net loss per share on a diluted basis was per share, compared to net income per share on a diluted basis of for the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the company recorded an impairment charge of , or per share, related to the writedown of goodwill in our Connect segment as a result of our interim impairment assessment. Net loss was also impacted by a tax benefit related to the resolution of prior year audits and lower restructuring charges. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.51 per share, compared to $0.45 per share in the prior year, driven by a lower effective tax rate and higher operating profit.

per share, compared to per share in the prior year, driven by a lower effective tax rate and higher operating profit. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.1% to $476 million , or 1.7% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year.

, or 1.7% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 2 basis points to 29.5%, or a decrease of 20 basis points on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year, as productivity initiatives were more than offset by investments in growth initiatives.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2019 , Nielsen's cash and cash equivalents were $389 million and gross debt was $8,487 million .

, Nielsen's cash and cash equivalents were and gross debt was . Net debt (gross debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $8,098 million and Nielsen's net debt leverage ratio was 4.38x at the end of the quarter.

and Nielsen's net debt leverage ratio was 4.38x at the end of the quarter. Cash flow from operations increased to $413 million for the third quarter of 2019, from $387 million in the prior year. Cash flow performance was primarily driven by working capital timing and lower restructuring payments, partially offset by higher interest and tax payments.

for the third quarter of 2019, from in the prior year. Cash flow performance was primarily driven by working capital timing and lower restructuring payments, partially offset by higher interest and tax payments. Cash taxes were $63 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $35 million in the prior year.

for the third quarter of 2019, compared to in the prior year. Net capital expenditures were $112 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $121 million in the prior year.

for the third quarter of 2019, compared to in the prior year. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2019 increased to $301 million , compared to $266 million in the prior year.

Strategic Review Outcome

Separately, Nielsen announced today that it plans to spin-off the company's Global Connect business, creating two independent, publicly traded companies—the Global Media business and the Global Connect business—each of which will have sharper strategic focus and greater opportunity to leverage its unique competitive advantages. The strategic review was led by James Attwood, who had taken on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. With the strategic review concluded, he will return to his role as Chairman of the Board. Please refer to the Company's separate press release announcing the planned spin-off for further details.

Capital Allocation

Nielsen did not repurchase ordinary shares during the third quarter of 2019. The Company has a total of $228 million remaining for repurchases under the existing share repurchase program as of September 30, 2019.

In conjunction with the strategic review outcome, on November 3, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a reduction of the dividend, with the goal of strengthening the balance sheet and providing added flexibility to invest for growth. Beginning with the next dividend payment in December 2019, the Company will reduce its quarterly cash dividend payment to $0.06, from $0.35, per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on December 5, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2019.

2019 Full Year Guidance

The Company is reiterating 2019 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and raising Adjusted EPS guidance as highlighted below.

Total revenue growth on a constant currency basis: Flat to +1.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 28 - 29%

Adjusted EBITDA: $1,800 - $1,900 million

- million Adjusted earnings per share: $1.77 - $1.83 (previously $1.70 - $1.80 )

- (previously - ) Free cash flow: $525 - $575 million

2019 Guidance Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The below table presents a reconciliation from forecasted revenue to revenue on a constant currency basis for our 2019 guidance:

(IN MILLIONS)

2019 Guidance



% Variance Constant Currency

2018 Revenue Constant Currency

Total Revenue

$ ~6,475



Flat to 1.5%

$ 6,430



The below table presents a reconciliation from Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for our 2019 guidance:

(IN MILLIONS)



Net income/(Loss)

$(275) - $(215) Interest expense, net

~400 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes

~(300) Depreciation and amortization

~750 Restructuring charges

~90 Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets

~1,000 Share-based compensation expense and Other

~130 Adjusted EBITDA

$1,800 – 1,900

The below table presents a reconciliation from Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Nielsen Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income to calculate Adjusted Earnings per Share (diluted) for our revised 2019 guidance:

(IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Net income/(loss) attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$(285) - $(235) Depreciation and amortization associated with acquisition-related tangible and intangible assets

~200 Restructuring charges

~90 Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets

~1,000 Share-based compensation expense and Other

~130 Tax effect of above items

~(120) Discrete tax items

~(400) Adjusted earnings

$630 - $650 Adjusted earnings per share

$1.77 – $1.83















The below table presents a reconciliation from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow for our 2019 guidance:

(IN MILLIONS)



Net cash provided by operating activities

$1,055 - $1,105 Less: Capital expenditures, net

~(530) Free cash flow

$525 - $575

Conference Call and Webcast

Nielsen will hold a conference call to discuss today's announcements at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) on November 7, 2019. The audio and slides for the call can be accessed live by webcast at http://nielsen.com/investors or by dialing +1-833-236-2755. Callers outside the U.S. can dial +1-647-689-4180.

A replay of the event will be available on Nielsen's Investor Relations website, http://nielsen.com/investors, from 11:00 a.m. ET, November 7, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. ET, November 14, 2019. The replay can be accessed from within the U.S. by dialing +1-800-585-8367. Other callers can access the replay at +1-416-621-4642. The replay pass code is 8199309.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes information that could constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include those set forth above relating to those set forth above under "2019 Full Year Guidance," those regarding our plan to spin-off the company's Global Connect business as well as those that may be identified by words such as "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "could" and similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and events could differ materially from what presently is expected. Factors leading thereto may include, without limitation, the expected benefits and costs of the spin-off transaction, the expected timing of completion of the spin-off transaction, the ability of Nielsen to complete the spin-off transaction considering the various conditions to the completion of the spin-off transaction (some of which are outside Nielsen's control, including those conditions related to regulatory approvals), business disruption during the pendency of or following the spin-off transaction, diversion of management time on the spin-off transaction-related issues, failure to receive the required shareholder approval of the spin-off transaction, retention of existing management team members, the reaction of customers and other parties to the spin-off transaction, the qualification of the spin-off transaction as a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes (including whether or not an IRS ruling will be sought or obtained), potential dissynergy costs between Nielsen Global Connect and Nielsen Global Media, the impact of the spin-off transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties, general economic conditions, conditions in the markets Nielsen is engaged in, behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments, as well as legal and regulatory rules affecting Nielsen's business and other specific risk factors that are outlined in our disclosure filings and materials, which you can find on http://www.nielsen.com/investors, such as our 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please consult these documents for a more complete understanding of these risks and uncertainties. This list of factors is not intended to be exhaustive. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except as required by law.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

From time to time, Nielsen may use its website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted and accessible on our website at http://www.nielsen.com/investors and our Twitter account at http://twitter.com/Nielsen .

Results of Operations—(Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018)

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the amounts included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues

$ 1,616



$ 1,600



$ 4,807



$ 4,857

Cost of revenues



694





681





2,088





2,098

Selling, general and administrative expenses



467





464





1,430





1,451

Depreciation and amortization (1)



186





175





550





504

Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets



1,004





-





1,004





-

Restructuring charges



5





19





52





108

Operating income/(loss)



(740)





261





(317)





696

Interest income



1





2





4





6

Interest expense



(100)





(99)





(299)





(295)

Foreign currency exchange transaction gains/(losses), net



(6)





(8)





(10)





(12)

Other income/(expense), net



(3)





1





2





(3)

Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and

equity in net income/(loss) of affiliates



(848)





157





(620)





392

Benefit/(provision) for income taxes



380





(59)





325





(142)

Equity in net income/(loss) of affiliates



-





-





-





(1)

Net income/(loss)



(468)





98





(295)





249

Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



4





2





11





9

Net income/(loss) attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$ (472)



$ 96



$ (306)



$ 240

Net income/(loss) per share of common stock, basic































Net income/(loss) attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$ (1.33)



$ 0.27



$ (0.86)



$ 0.67

Net income/(loss) per share of common stock, diluted































Net income/(loss) attributable to Nielsen shareholders

$ (1.33)



$ 0.27



$ (0.86)



$ 0.67

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic



355,779,274





354,993,315





355,620,821





355,737,081

Dilutive shares of common stock



-





568,389





-





661,438

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted



355,779,274





355,561,704





355,620,821





356,398,519



(1) Depreciation and amortization associated with tangible and intangible assets acquired in business combinations were $49 million and $156 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and $55 million and $167 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





September 30,



December 31,

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2019



2018





(Unaudited)









Assets:















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 389



$ 524

Trade and other receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts and sales

returns of $27 and $31 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



1,146





1,118

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



412





361

Total current assets



1,947





2,003

Non-current assets















Property, plant and equipment, net



423





468

Operating lease right-of-use asset



425





—

Goodwill



5,973





6,987

Other intangible assets, net



4,911





5,024

Deferred tax assets



322





333

Other non-current assets



342





364

Total assets

$ 14,343



$ 15,179

Liabilities and equity:















Current liabilities















Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 1,087



$ 1,119

Deferred revenues



316





355

Income tax liabilities



74





76

Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease obligations and short-term borrowings



298





107

Total current liabilities



1,775





1,657

Non-current liabilities















Long-term debt and finance lease obligations



8,189





8,280

Deferred tax liabilities



1,068





1,108

Operating lease liabilities



393





—

Other non-current liabilities



565





1,091

Total liabilities



11,990





12,136

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)















Equity:















Nielsen shareholders' equity















Common stock, €0.07 par value, 1,185,800,000 and 1,185,800,000 shares

authorized, 355,819,078 and 355,323,822 shares issued and 355,810,261

and 355,271,737 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively



32





32

Additional paid-in capital



4,390





4,720

Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit)



(1,101)





(795)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes



(1,166)





(1,110)

Total Nielsen shareholders' equity



2,155





2,847

Noncontrolling interests



198





196

Total equity



2,353





3,043

Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,343



$ 15,179



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended





September 30,

(IN MILLIONS)

2019



2018

Operating Activities















Net income/(loss)

$ (295)



$ 249

Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Share-based compensation expense



39





21

Currency exchange rate differences on financial transactions and other (gains)/losses



7





11

Equity in net loss of affiliates, net of dividends received



1





2

Depreciation and amortization



550





504

Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets



1,004





—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired and divested:















Trade and other receivables, net



(57)





(48)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



9





(70)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities and deferred revenues



(157)





(190)

Other non-current liabilities



(48)





(6)

Interest payable



49





53

Income taxes



(506)





(14)

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities



596





512

Investing Activities















Acquisition of subsidiaries and affiliates, net of cash acquired



(62)





(39)

Additions to property, plant and equipment and other assets



(58)





(66)

Additions to intangible assets



(284)





(305)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets



—





4

Other investing activities



(18)





3

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities



(422)





(403)

Financing Activities















Net borrowings under revolving credit facility



190





204

Proceeds from issuances of debt, net of issuance costs



—





781

Repayment of debt



(43)





(805)

Increase/(decrease) in other short-term borrowings



(1)





1

Cash dividends paid to shareholders



(373)





(370)

Repurchase of common stock



—





(70)

Activity from share-based compensation plans



(5)





17

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan



3





4

Finance leases



(44)





(60)

Other financing activities



(17)





(15)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



(290)





(313)

Effect of exchange-rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(19)





(6)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(135)





(210)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



524





656

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 389



$ 446

Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for income taxes

$ (181)



$ (156)

Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ (250)



$ (242)



Certain Non-GAAP Measures

We use the non-GAAP financial measures discussed below to evaluate our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and indebtedness. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations, cash flows and indebtedness and that, when this non-GAAP financial information is viewed with our GAAP financial information, investors are provided with valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance and is consistent with how management evaluates the company's operating performance and liquidity. In addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors, and in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. None of the non-GAAP measures presented should be considered as an alternative to net income or loss, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other measures of operating performance and financial condition, liquidity or indebtedness derived in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of these terms may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by others in our industry due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation.

Constant Currency Presentation

We evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance and is consistent with how management evaluates the Company's performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. No adjustment has been made to foreign currency exchange transaction gains or losses in the calculation of constant currency net income.

Organic Constant Currency Presentation

We define organic constant currency revenue as constant currency revenue excluding the net effect of business acquisitions and divestitures over the past 12 months. Refer to the Constant Currency Presentation section above for the definition of constant currency. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

The below table presents a reconciliation from revenue on a reported basis to revenue on a constant currency basis and organic constant currency basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reported



Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Reported



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Reported



Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Constant Currency



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Constant Currency



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Organic



Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Organic Constant Currency



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Organic Constant Currency



































































Revenues by

segment































































Measure

$ 530



$ 545





(2.8) %

$ 532





(0.4) %

$ 528



$ 532





(0.8) % Predict/Activate



216





218





(0.9) %



214





0.9 %



214





211





1.4 % Connect

$ 746



$ 763





(2.2) %

$ 746





0.0 %

$ 742



$ 743





(0.1) %

































































Audience

Measurement

$ 621



$ 596





4.2 %

$ 593





4.7 %

$ 620



$ 593





4.6 % Plan/Optimize



249





241





3.3 %



239





4.2 %



243





239





1.7 % Media

$ 870



$ 837





3.9 %

$ 832





4.6 %

$ 863



$ 832





3.7 % Total

$ 1,616



$ 1,600





1.0 %

$ 1,578





2.4 %

$ 1,605



$ 1,575





1.9 %

(IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reported



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Reported



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Reported



Nine Months Ended September 30 2018 Constant Currency



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Constant Currency



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Organic



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Organic Constant Currency



% Variance 2019 vs. 2018 Organic Constant Currency



































































Revenues by

segment































































Measure

$ 1,615



$ 1,668





(3.2) %

$ 1,599





1.0 %

$ 1,612



$ 1,599





0.8 % Predict/Activate



640





681





(6.0) %



658





(2.7) %



633





649





(2.5) % Connect

$ 2,255



$ 2,349





(4.0) %

$ 2,257





(0.1) %

$ 2,245



$ 2,248





(0.1) %

































































Audience

Measurement

$ 1,848



$ 1,793





3.1 %

$ 1,782





3.7 %

$ 1,844



$ 1,782





3.5 % Plan/Optimize



704





715





(1.5) %



704





0.0 %



684





704





(2.8) % Media

$ 2,552



$ 2,508





1.8 %

$ 2,486





2.7 %

$ 2,528



$ 2,486





1.7 % Total

$ 4,807



$ 4,857





(1.0) %

$ 4,743





1.3 %

$ 4,773



$ 4,734





0.8 %

The below table presents a reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA on a reported basis to a constant currency basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(IN MILLIONS) (UNAUDITED)

Three

Months Ended

September 30,

2019

Reported



Three

Months Ended

September 30,

2018

Reported



% Variance

2019 vs. 2018

Reported



Three

Months Ended

September 30,

2018

Constant

Currency



% Variance

2019 vs. 2018

Constant

Currency

Net Income/(Loss) attributable to

Nielsen Shareholders

$ (472)



$ 96





(591.7) %

$ 94





(602.1) %









































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 476



$ 471





1.1 %

$ 468





1.7 %