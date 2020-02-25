Nielsen Selects AnswerRocket's AI-Powered Analytics Platform to Automate Insights Generation

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerRocket and Nielsen's Global Connect business announced today that Nielsen will leverage the AnswerRocket platform to automate and scale business intelligence and insights generation for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers it serves around the world.

AnswerRocket's analytics solution provides Nielsen with the means to efficiently scale insights generation using artificial intelligence and machine learning. AnswerRocket's platform will advance Nielsen's ability to merge multiple data sources, query data using natural language, apply machine learning algorithms and produce insightful stories to guide decision-making. Further, AnswerRocket's pioneering RocketBots—advanced machine learning analysis bots—allow Nielsen to automate entire complex workflows, reducing the time it takes to conduct category overview analyses.

"CPG manufacturers and retailers depend on Nielsen Global Connect to provide the trusted data, solutions and insights that empower them to make bold business decisions," said Waqas Cheema, Nielsen's Senior Vice President and Global Head of Client Service Delivery. "AnswerRocket will help us increasingly deliver on this commitment, unlocking valuable AI-driven capabilities that help us deliver faster, superior insights to our clients."

Alon Goren, AnswerRocket's CEO, said, "Our work with Nielsen aligns with AnswerRocket's vision of enabling on-demand access to actionable analytics and insights through intelligent automation. With AnswerRocket's augmented analytics capabilities, Nielsen Global Connect is well-positioned to help clients scale their insights-driven decision-making—a competency necessary to succeed in today's competitive markets."

Nielsen's Marc Taylor, Vice President of Global Client Delivery, will be presenting a Nielsen and AnswerRocket case study at the Category Management Association & Shopper Insights Management Association's Annual Conference on February 26, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

About AnswerRocket

AnswerRocket is the AI-powered analyst for impact makers. Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, AnswerRocket helps business people make faster insights-driven decisions, empowering them to access all of their data, ask questions in plain English, and get quick answers and insights in seconds. AnswerRocket's pioneering RocketBots™ automate time-intensive analytics workflows and proactively generate stories to keep teams informed about business performance, trends, and opportunities. A fully extensible platform allows data science teams to easily operationalize machine learning models, supported by enterprise-grade scalability, administration, security, and governance.

For more information, please visit www.answerrocket.com .

