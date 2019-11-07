Nielsen To Present At J.P. Morgan 2019 Ultimate Services Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Dave Anderson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:15AM Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to the event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events & Presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the event.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc

Related Links

http://www.nielsen.com

