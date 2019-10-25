Nielsen To Report Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. A press release will be available on the Company's website prior to the call.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors. Within the United States, listeners can also access the call by dialing +1-833-236-2755. Callers outside the U.S. can dial +1-647-689-4180. The conference ID for the call is 8199309.

A replay of the event will be available on Nielsen's Investor Relations website, http://nielsen.com/investors, from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, November 7, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, November 14, 2019. The replay can be accessed from within the United States by dialing +1-800-585-8367. Other callers can access the replay at +1-416-621-4642. The replay pass code is 8199309.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

