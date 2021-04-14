NielsenIQ and JD.com Forge Data Cooperation

BEIJING, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global measurement and data analytics company NielsenIQ and JD's online supermarket JD Super and JD Retail Cloud have teamed up on April 14 to embark on comprehensive data cooperation, launching a new partnership that aims to help FMCG brand owners and retailers build effective online operation strategies, sustain high brand performance and make informed decisions.

As global ecommerce has accelerated during the pandemic, China has become a driving force in innovating how best to serve customers who are increasingly splitting their consumption across channels both online and offline. The new partnership will not only expand the existing long term cooperation between the two companies into coverage of new categories, but also initiate a series of new product co-creations to address FMCG brand owners' key priorities regarding omni-channel and online consumers.

Omni-channel development has become the new consumption habits and further integration of channels amid the epidemic. Enabled by the well-recognized data analysis capability of NielsenIQ Big Data team, and the massive consumption data of JD Super, the data middle platform of JD Retail Cloud, the two companies will integrate online and offline data, systematically interpreting consumption data to identify category preferences among channels and defined location areas, with an aim to help brand owners implement efficient omni-channel solutions.

In addition, the two companies will develop a "Marketing Decoding" solution utilizing Consumer Behavior Analysis to help brand owners more deeply understand operation status, the competitive landscape and new consumer behavior trends. The solution will also engage in User Portrait Analysis, subdividing brand users based on massive consumption data and thus helping brand owners develop their brand advantage.

Recognizing the shifts occurring in Chinese online shoppers' consumption behavior as a result of the pandemic, a newly co-created "Online Sales Effectiveness" solution will enable brands to more accurately understand the input and output of sales campaigns in order to optimize for future online investment effectiveness, build shopping-driven models according to consumer segmentation, and provide guidance on the timing of consumers' key decision-making points during the purchase cycle.

Behind the scenes, the two companies will also work to optimize e-commerce procedures and systems, driving digitalization and offering valuable data support for FMCG products.

NielsenIQ and JD Super, JD Retail Cloud expect further cooperation going forward, and will remain focused on jointly promoting the transformation and upgrading of the retail industry.

