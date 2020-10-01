Nielsen's BASES Names LUMIFY® Eye Drops To 2020 U.S. BASES Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations List

LUMIFY® Recognized in the "Superstar" Category for Exceptional Sales and Growth

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced that BASES, a Nielsen Global Consumer business division, has named LUMIFY® (brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.025%) redness reliever eye drops to its 2020 U.S. BASES Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations List in the "Superstar" category for its success in driving sales and category growth. The Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations List has been the gold standard for nearly a decade in recognizing innovation and global success within the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) space.

"We're proud LUMIFY has been recognized by Nielsen's BASES on its 2020 U.S. BASES Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations List," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "This prestigious recognition is a testament to the positive consumer response we have continued to receive on LUMIFY, which has helped drive growth to the once flat redness reliever category. We remain steadfast in our commitment to bringing products like LUMIFY to market to meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers."

Since Bausch + Lomb first launched LUMIFY in 2018, these one of a kind OTC eye drops that contain low-dose brimonidine have become ingrained in popular culture through an ongoing surround-sound integrated consumer campaign highlighting their ability to significantly reduce redness to help eyes appear whiter, brighter and more radiant for up to eight hours when used as directed. As a result, LUMIFY has achieved the No. 1 dollar share among redness relievers (at 40% share in the latest 52 weeks)1, became the No. 1 eye doctor recommended brand within the first few months of launch,2 and brought in more than a million first-time users into the eye redness reliever category.3

"Our Superstar category celebrates the best of what marketers do to drive growth, and we selected LUMIFY based on its strong business performance in years one and two, and the success it had in growing a category through premiumization," said Ben Macedo, BASES Leader, North America. "Bausch + Lomb successfully married a novel formulation with a fresh national marketing campaign that caught fire in the popular culture and on social media, spurring LUMIFY to capture the hearts of consumers."

LUMIFY was also recently recognized in IRI's 2019 New Product Pacesetters™ 25th annual report, which highlights the most successful new product launches across food and beverage, non-food and convenience store sectors. LUMIFY was named alongside nine other products in the non-food category for their ability to retain their unique, targeted appeal as niche products within mass-market outlets.

About LUMIFY® Redness Reliever Eye Drops

LUMIFY is the first and only over-the-counter eye drops developed with low dose brimonidine tartrate 0.025% for the relief of redness of the eye due to minor irritations. Unlike other redness relievers, LUMIFY selectively targets redness, with a reduced risk of certain side effects, including rebound redness and loss of efficacy over time, when used as directed. LUMIFY is also the No. 1 eye doctor recommended redness reliever brand with approximately 79 percent of doctor recommendations.2 For more information on LUMIFY, visit www.lumifydrops.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

