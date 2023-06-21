Nielsen's Gracenote Accelerates FAST in UK

A+E Networks EMEA leverages Gracenote's metadata distribution services to enhance FAST channel and content visibility

LONDON , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the content solutions business unit of Nielsen, is working with leading TV media company A+E Networks EMEA to advance its Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) offerings through a new commercial agreement.

By leveraging rich Gracenote metadata, IDs and imagery, A+E Networks EMEA ensures the valuable programming delivered by its new Inside Crime, Mystery TV and World War TV channels available on Amazon Freevee in the UK can be easily discovered and watched by viewers. This enables A+E to maximize engagement on its FAST offerings from launch and better monetize the advertising placed against its award-winning factual and entertainment programming.

Consumers today have proliferating choice in terms of the video services they use to get all the entertainment content they want. Based on the appealing combination of familiar programming without cost or subscription commitments, FAST offerings have been embraced by consumers broadly. But pre-existing challenges around effective content navigation, search and discovery are compounded with these services. If the curated content available on FAST channels cannot be readily found within a streaming aggregator's UI, then engagement and monetization opportunities can be lost.

Previously, A+E had provided descriptive metadata for its programming to downstream aggregation platforms. Using Gracenote Distribution Service, the leading network now benefits from increased FAST channel and content discoverability enabled by the underlying Gracenote descriptive metadata, program imagery and connected IDs.

"While FAST services provide content owners new opportunities to monetize their programming through engagement and advertising, old challenges around content discovery can limit potential upside," said Vikram Kulkarni, VP, Strategic Initiatives, EMEA at Gracenote. "With a long history serving the global video ecosystem and unmatched metadata expertise, Gracenote understands these challenges well. We're pleased to play a key role in ensuring A+E Networks' valuable content is easily findable and watchable on their new UK FAST channels and are confident that viewer engagement and monetization will naturally follow."

A+E Networks EMEA is a leading media network reaching 58 million homes across 100 countries. With its global portfolio of popular, high-performing and creative brands - HISTORY®, Crime+Investigation®, HISTORY2® and UK free to air BLAZE® - they have entertained and inspired audiences for over 20 years, telling the stories that need to be told.

Gracenote is the content solutions business unit of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler.

