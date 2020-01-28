Nieves Alfaro, PE Joins Growing Civil Engineering Firm Jones|Carter in Austin

Nieves' wide range of experience as Project Manager and Technical Advisor is supported by his technical experience with collection and distribution systems and pump stations. He's worked on a range of notable projects in his career including the Waller Creek Tunnel and the Austin Clean Water Program.

"I'm looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at Jones|Carter," Alfaro said. "It's refreshing to be a part of a team that is so eager to help the community. I'm excited to collaborate with the team and use our wealth of experience to deliver quality projects."

Nieves has made multiple presentations on technology and construction at events such as the North American Tunneling Conference, American Society of Engineers and the Underground Construction Technology Association. He has also presented to the City of Austin, the San Antonio River Authority and the Dallas Water Utility on technical issues and solutions related to infrastructure.

