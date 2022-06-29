NiftyMediaArt inks a groundbreaking deal with Toon Tha Maker and LS+B, an ensemble of Grammy and Emmy Award winners launching the Lonely Sox Social Club NFT collection bringing to life the exclusive NFT Collection, the Lonely Sox Social Club.

The Lonely Sox Social Club (LSSC) is the creation of visionary animation/ NFT artist Toon Tha Maker of Pixlhaus, in collaboration with musical group LS+B. Toon Tha Maker, aka Dave Warren, is an award-winning animation veteran turned crypto cartoonist with credits ranging from The Simpsons to The Minions, Sons of Anarchy, Pinky and the Brain, Dilbert, Animaniacs, and many more. LS+B is a "supergroup" collaborative effort bringing together three music and creative titans, Shafiq Husayn, Josh Stevens, and Ikuma Matsuda. "Lonely Sox Social Club is a place to catch the super VIBE," said Josh Stevens, " Future funk for the funky fresh, " said Shafiq Husayn, " LSSC, no new friends, only Solemates, " said Ikuma Matsuda.

The partnership will create high-valued NFT collectibles that push the boundaries of immersive entertainment by developing an LSSC community that showcases rare art, dope music, community engagement, super rad utilities, and exclusive real-world experiences. Dan Hoffman, Co-founder of NiftyMediaArt, commented: "We're thrilled to be a part of the legendary collaboration that brings talented artists and musicians together. When you have this kind of fire with amazing artists, there is no question the NFT community will GET LIT over the Lonely Sox Social Club and make them a household name in no time."

The Lonely Sox Social Club has a robust roadmap that features a limited-edition hand-drawn series, a generative PFP collection, an ultra-rare 3D offering, and a first-of-its-kind physical NFT gold pendant. In addition, LSSC NFT collectors will also receive access to a member's only version of an original song by LS+B. "The vision for the Lonely Sox Social Club is to create an engaging, feel-good Web3 experience where community, commerce, and good vibes beautifully come together," said Toon Tha Maker.

NiftyMediaArt is built on the Algorand blockchain and designed for an unparalleled streaming experience, making it the perfect platform for art and music. LS+B produced a NFT song specifically for the Lonely Sox Social Club. NiftyMediaArt gave an exclusive preview of the Lonely Sox Social Club at their NFT HOUSE Summer Event for NFT NYC Week, held at the SOHO Home Studio on June 22, 2022, located in the Meatpacking District, Manhattan's most fashionable trendsetting neighborhood.

The Lonely Sox Social Club centers around a group of funky fresh socks who find community, friendship, and good times inside a Las Vegas-style speakeasy lounge. The sock-themed characters in the NFT collection depict the various personalities and traits that one might expect to encounter in such a fine establishment. Owners of Lonely Sox automatically become members of an exclusive social club, with perks ranging from early access to new offerings, exclusive events, and commercial usage right to purchased Lonely Sox NFTs.

NiftyMediaArt is a revolutionary marketplace streaming platform for artists, musicians, video makers and authors to deliver premium NFT story driven content. The mobile App is scheduled to be released Summer of 2022. It will be the leading destination for artists by offering an exclusive NFT mobile platform that combines technology with art, animation, music, and video for fans to engage with their favorite artists and discover new content. NiftyMediaArt offers a seamless experience where fans can buy, sell, collect, and stream content. For more information, visit www.niftymedia.art

Pixlhaus is a creative think tank and content creation agency founded by Emmy-winning animation artist Dave Warren. The company focuses on story driven content with inspired narratives that are designed to take audiences on a ride down the road of untamed imagination. For more information, visit www.pixlhaus.com

LS+B is musical supergroup created by multi-award-winning artists Shafiq Husayn, Josh Stevens, and Ikuma Matsuda. Recently composed the music for United Airlines commercial celebrating Juneteenth which was directed by world renowned filmmaker Rodney Lucas and features Opal Lee. United - Juneteenth Flight www.leathersox.com

Shafiq Husayn is a Grammy-winning artist, Producer, and 1/3 member of the legendary hip hop group Sa-Ra. Through the decades, Shafiq has worked with an array of artists ranging from Erykah Badu, J Dilla, Ice T, Jurassic 5, Kanye West, Bilal, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign. He has been instrumental in developing the career of Anderson .PAAk, Thundercat, and The Free Nationals. In 2022 his feature and production work on Anderson .PAAk's Malibu album led to a Gold RIAA Certification (500,000 album sales). In 2012 his artist featured on Robert Glasper's Black Radio (2012) won a Grammy for Best R&B Album. He is considered to be a legend in the hip-hop and art community.

Josh Stevens is an American Multi-Award-Winning Artist, Producer & Composer. His recent works include composing for Lizzo's TV Show Watch Out For The Big Girrrls, which is currently the #1 show on Amazon Prime and won the Critics Choice Real TV Award for "Best Competition Series." Past artist credits include LMFAO, Pitbull, Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Lopez, Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Mike Tyson, Tobey Kai, Fergie, and Beenie Man. As of 2019, he is also the musical voice of Sapporo Beer Chu-Hi 99.99 worldwide commercial campaign, which has led Chu-Hi 99.99 to 2x Superior Hit Product Award wins.

Ikuma Matsuda a Japanese native Emmy Award-Winning Composer. His recent works include a 2022 Super Bowl commercial campaign for the feature film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which also trended #1 Worldwide on YouTube. Anthony Hopkins-starring NFT feature "Zero Contact." His compositions are also found in commercials with Google, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Honda, Netflix, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros, Disney, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Sony (Columbia) Pictures, HBO, Annapurna Studios, Amazon Prime, BritBox. Recent works include "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)", "Dune," "Sing 2," Love & Hip Hop, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, etc.

